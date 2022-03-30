Detroit's QLine extends free rides — again — and creates rewards program

click to enlarge
Tony Bennett, Detroit Stock City
Detroit's QLine streetcar.
Detroit's QLine streetcar will remain fare-free for passengers, at least for now.
After being down due to the pandemic, the QLine introduced free rides last September
when it resumed service just ahead of the Dlectricity festival.
The free rides were slated to end at the close of 2021, but contributions from the Penske Corporation and the Kresge Foundation allowed the fare-free rides to extend through April 2022
.
Thanks to contributions from those same organizations, the QLine will not only remain fare-free for the foreseeable future, but will also begin a rider rewards program to boost support for local businesses along the route.
“The fare-free pilot and rider benefits program provides people an incentive to see firsthand that the QLINE is a reliable and comfortable way to move throughout the Woodward corridor,” streetcar operator M-1 RAIL's president Lisa Nuszkowski said in a press release. “M-1 RAIL took significant steps during the pandemic pause to deliver better service and with more improvements on the horizon, our team feels optimistic about the future.”
Some participating retailers
in the rewards program include House of Pure Vin, who's offering a $10 credit with a purchase of a $25 drink ticket, and Carhartt, who's offering 15% off the Carhartt at Work Program for all riders.
Instructions to enroll in the rewards program are located inside the QLine streetcars.
For more information on the QLine, see the updated website at qlinedetroit.com
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.