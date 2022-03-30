Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit's QLine extends free rides — again — and creates rewards program

The QLine's rewards programs allows riders to save at local businesses along the route

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Detroit's QLine streetcar. - TONY BENNETT, DETROIT STOCK CITY
Tony Bennett, Detroit Stock City
Detroit's QLine streetcar.

Detroit's QLine streetcar will remain fare-free for passengers, at least for now.

After being down due to the pandemic, the QLine introduced free rides last September when it resumed service just ahead of the Dlectricity festival.

The free rides were slated to end at the close of 2021, but contributions from the Penske Corporation and the Kresge Foundation allowed the fare-free rides to extend through April 2022.

Thanks to contributions from those same organizations, the QLine will not only remain fare-free for the foreseeable future, but will also begin a rider rewards program to boost support for local businesses along the route.

“The fare-free pilot and rider benefits program provides people an incentive to see firsthand that the QLINE is a reliable and comfortable way to move throughout the Woodward corridor,” streetcar operator M-1 RAIL's president Lisa Nuszkowski said in a press release. “M-1 RAIL took significant steps during the pandemic pause to deliver better service and with more improvements on the horizon, our team feels optimistic about the future.”

Some participating retailers in the rewards program include House of Pure Vin, who's offering a $10 credit with a purchase of a $25 drink ticket, and Carhartt, who's offering 15% off the Carhartt at Work Program for all riders.

Instructions to enroll in the rewards program are located inside the QLine streetcars.

For more information on the QLine, see the updated website at qlinedetroit.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts

By Alex Washington

Oakland Mall.

Detroit Eastern Market is the third best public market in the country, according to USA Today readers

By Randiah Camille Green

Brother Nature's stall in Eastern Market.

Stench from Jeep plant in Detroit prompts fourth air quality violation

By Steve Neavling

A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

Also in News & Views

Ralph Godbee exits congressional campaign for Michigan’s newly created 13th District seat

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. was a congressional candidate for the 13th District.

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

Instead of asking ‘Is he the right guy?’ ask ‘Is he the right guy for now?’

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us