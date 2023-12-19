Detroit’s giant Kwanzaa kinara returns for second year

The kinara lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 26, the first day of Kwanzaa

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 11:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara in Campus Martius is reportedly the world’s largest. - Courtesy of the Downtown Detroit Partnership
Courtesy of the Downtown Detroit Partnership
The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara in Campus Martius is reportedly the world’s largest.

On the first day of Kwanzaa, my true love gave to me a massive kinara in downtown Detroit.

For the second year in a row, the city of Detroit will light a huge kinara in celebration of the African-American holiday on December 26, the first day of Kwanzaa.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara debuted in downtown Detroit in 2022 and is reportedly the world’s largest at 30 feet tall. The kinara came together through a partnership between Alkebu-Lan Village, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Councilman Scott Benson, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the City of Detroit.

“The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara is a powerful display of the Nguzo Saba or Seven Principles of Kwanzaa that serves the purpose of exposing and educating thousands of new observers about the holiday each year,” Gregory McKenzie, business development coordinator at Alkebu-Lan Village said in a media release.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara celebration is slated for 3-5 p.m. on December 26 in a heated tent in Cadillac Square with virtual remarks by Kwanzaa founder Dr. Maulana Karenga and live performances. At sunset the first candle representing unity will be lit at the southwest garden of Campus Martius Park.

The kinara will remain on display for the entire seven days of Kwanzaa until January 1.

“In the spirit of Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, I look forward to our city coming together to celebrate the strength found in unity and the joy in celebrating this Kwanzaa season,” said Njia Kai, producer and representative for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “I extend a warm welcome to all to join in the lighting of the center black candle on this first day of Kwanzaa. Each of the seven Kwanzaa principles are universal concepts guiding our communities to work and grow together. We’re proud to be another of the multitude of diverse offerings this holiday season in and around the Downtown Detroit parks.”

The kinara joins the city’s Christmas tree and Menorah displays in Campus Martius.

Related
How Detroit got the world’s largest Kwanzaa kinara

How Detroit got the world’s largest Kwanzaa kinara: The new tradition came together thanks to ‘the best of the professionals in Black Detroit’

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Lapointe: Gilbert’s transit dream is both grand and grandiose

By Joe Lapointe

An empty People Mover car.

Also in News & Views

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Xmas wishes

By Tom Tomorrow

Xmas wishes
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us