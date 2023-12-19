click to enlarge Courtesy of the Downtown Detroit Partnership The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara in Campus Martius is reportedly the world’s largest.

On the first day of Kwanzaa, my true love gave to me a massive kinara in downtown Detroit.

For the second year in a row, the city of Detroit will light a huge kinara in celebration of the African-American holiday on December 26, the first day of Kwanzaa.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara debuted in downtown Detroit in 2022 and is reportedly the world’s largest at 30 feet tall. The kinara came together through a partnership between Alkebu-Lan Village, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Councilman Scott Benson, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the City of Detroit.

“The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara is a powerful display of the Nguzo Saba or Seven Principles of Kwanzaa that serves the purpose of exposing and educating thousands of new observers about the holiday each year,” Gregory McKenzie, business development coordinator at Alkebu-Lan Village said in a media release.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara celebration is slated for 3-5 p.m. on December 26 in a heated tent in Cadillac Square with virtual remarks by Kwanzaa founder Dr. Maulana Karenga and live performances. At sunset the first candle representing unity will be lit at the southwest garden of Campus Martius Park.

The kinara will remain on display for the entire seven days of Kwanzaa until January 1.

“In the spirit of Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, I look forward to our city coming together to celebrate the strength found in unity and the joy in celebrating this Kwanzaa season,” said Njia Kai, producer and representative for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “I extend a warm welcome to all to join in the lighting of the center black candle on this first day of Kwanzaa. Each of the seven Kwanzaa principles are universal concepts guiding our communities to work and grow together. We’re proud to be another of the multitude of diverse offerings this holiday season in and around the Downtown Detroit parks.”

The kinara joins the city’s Christmas tree and Menorah displays in Campus Martius.

