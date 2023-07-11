Detroit promotes peace with free ‘Peacenic’ festival this weekend

click to enlarge Twitter/U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan Peacenic, a two-day festival that promotes peace in Detroit, attracted thousands of people during the first event last weekend at O’Hair Park.

As violence in Detroit dominates the headlines in some media outlets, the city and its various law enforcement partners are promoting peace through a free “Peacenic” event this weekend with food, games, workforce programs, an exotic petting zoo, clothing drive, giveaways, and more.

The festivities will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Heilmann Recreation Center at 19301 Brock St.

The event is described as a “collective gathering of the community and law enforcement to share in food, fellowship and fun in the name of peace.”

Lions safety Tracey Walker will also be on hand to give away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The city will provide information on community resources such as expungement help, housing assistance, job opportunities, reading programs, and mental health outreach.

Free gunlocks will also be available.

Games include three-on-three basketball, flag football, chess, Uno, Spades, and laser tag.

For the children, there will be face paintings, inflatables, and an exotic petting zoo.

The event is sponsored by the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Parks and Recreation, and various law enforcement agencies.

A similar event was held at O’Hair Park on July 8.

