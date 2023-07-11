Detroit promotes peace with free ‘Peacenic’ festival this weekend

The event is described as a “collective gathering of the community and law enforcement to share in food, fellowship and fun in the name of peace'

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 1:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Peacenic, a two-day festival that promotes peace in Detroit, attracted thousands of people during the first event last weekend at O’Hair Park. - Twitter/U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan
Twitter/U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan
Peacenic, a two-day festival that promotes peace in Detroit, attracted thousands of people during the first event last weekend at O’Hair Park.

As violence in Detroit dominates the headlines in some media outlets, the city and its various law enforcement partners are promoting peace through a free “Peacenic” event this weekend with food, games, workforce programs, an exotic petting zoo, clothing drive, giveaways, and more.

The festivities will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Heilmann Recreation Center at 19301 Brock St.

The event is described as a “collective gathering of the community and law enforcement to share in food, fellowship and fun in the name of peace.”

Lions safety Tracey Walker will also be on hand to give away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The city will provide information on community resources such as expungement help, housing assistance, job opportunities, reading programs, and mental health outreach.

Free gunlocks will also be available.

Games include three-on-three basketball, flag football, chess, Uno, Spades, and laser tag.

For the children, there will be face paintings, inflatables, and an exotic petting zoo.

The event is sponsored by the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Parks and Recreation, and various law enforcement agencies.

A similar event was held at O’Hair Park on July 8.

click to enlarge Detroit promotes peace with free ‘Peacenic’ festival this weekend

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Larry Nassar assaulted in prison — again

By Lee DeVito

Booking photo of Larry Nassar.

You might be able to see the northern lights in Michigan this week

By Jenna Jones

The northern lights in the U.P.

Why Marianne Williamson is running for president again in 2024

By Lee DeVito

Why Marianne Williamson is running for president again in 2024

MIGOP meeting melee prompts further questions about Karamo’s leadership and party’s finances

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo.

Also in News & Views

Michigan still allows emergency takeovers of local governments. Is it finally time to reconsider this drastic measure?

By Anna Clark, ProPublica

Michigan State Capitol.

MIGOP meeting melee prompts further questions about Karamo’s leadership and party’s finances

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo.

You might be able to see the northern lights in Michigan this week

By Jenna Jones

The northern lights in the U.P.

Larry Nassar assaulted in prison — again

By Lee DeVito

Booking photo of Larry Nassar.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us