Detroit police commissioner slams ‘Pinocchio’ chief for misleading public about cop’s deadly actions

City of Detroit Detroit Police Chief James White.

A Detroit police commissioner is accusing Chief James White of deceiving the public about an officer who punched an elderly man outside of a Midtown bar last month.

The man, 70-year-old Daryl Vance, later died from his injuries.

Commissioner Ricardo R. Moore says White drastically changed the narrative surrounding the incident after it became clear that Vance was in grave condition.

“This is police corruption at the highest level of the organization,” Moore tells Metro Times, saying White “was obviously covering up for the officer” at first.

In a letter to White on Monday morning, Commissioner Moore said the chief committed “police misconduct … based on dishonesty, deception and an abuse of your authority.”

“Police morale, public trust and confidence are the paramount factors,” Moore wrote. “How can the media and public have trust and confidence in a Pinocchio-type police chief deceiving them?”

Vance was on life support before he died last month.

White initially suspended Officer Juwan Brown with pay after he punched Vance in the jaw outside of the Garden Bowl on Sept. 1, causing him to fall and strike his head. Brown left Vance’s lifeless body sprawled out along Woodward Avenue and failed to provide medical attention before emergency personnel arrived, a witness told Metro Times last month.

In a news release two days later, White said Vance appeared to strike the officer in the head, prompting Brown to punch “the individual in the area of the jaw.”

White repeated that narrative in an internal memo on Sept. 11, saying Vance “became verbally combative, physically aggressive and threatening.”

“Ultimately, Officer Brown physically engaged Mr. Vance in order to gain his compliance,” White’s memo read. “In response, Mr. Vance swung at Officer Brown, striking him in the face. Officer Brown countered Mr. Vance’s aggression with a hand strike to Mr. Vance’s face, causing him to fall backwards over the sidewalk curb to the street, striking the back of his head on the pavement.”

Four days later, White wrote a memo to the Board of Police Commissioners that was dramatically different, saying Brown was also combative, “escalated the situation,” and told Vance “he would break his jaw” and “knock him out.”

White’s new narrative was closer to what a witness described to Metro Times. The witness said the officer was aggressive and “squared up” twice with Vance, who “moved slowly” because of his age. After Vance appeared to lunge at Brown, the cop pushed him, squared up again, and then punched him in the jaw, causing him to fall backwards from a curb onto a parking spot along Woodward, the witness said.

“Officer Brown failed to de-escalate and, instead, escalated the situation by reaching out and touching the citizen’s waist,” White wrote in the memo. “Both individuals took a fighting stance. Officer Brown told the citizen that he would break his jaw or he could move along. Officer Brown further stated that he was going to knock him out. The citizen told Officer Brown not to touch him again, and in response, Officer Brown reached over to touch the citizen’s shoulders. The citizen parried Officer Brown’s contact and then stiff armed Officer Brown in the face. Officer Brown countered with a punch toward the citizen’s face while advancing on him.”

In the memo, White recommended that Brown be suspended without pay.

On Friday, commissioners voted 8-2 in favor of suspending Brown without pay.

Metro Times is awaiting a response from DPD.

Michigan State Police are investigating Brown’s actions.

In his letter to White, Moore said the police chief lied to the public in the past about his officers’ actions.

“This is not the first time you’ve done this,” Moore wrote. “The first time I saw misconduct of this nature was in a closed door session of a Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting. You held a press conference and told the public the police officers actions were justified against a woman, Ki’Azia Miller, that was having a mental health crisis (she was shot to death by police). You then attempted to suspend three (3) members without pay.”

