Deadbeat owner of Michigan’s Edenville Dam ordered to pay $119 million in damages

Lee Mueller’s failure to properly maintain the dam, which he allegedly purchased as a tax shelter, led to a massive flood in 2020 that damaged 2,500 buildings

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lee Mueller and his wife Michele Mueller pictured in Las Vegas in 2019. - REUTERS/Tim Reid
REUTERS/Tim Reid
Lee Mueller and his wife Michele Mueller pictured in Las Vegas in 2019.

A federal judge has ruled that Lee Mueller — whose business owned and operated the Edenville Dam in Michigan that failed in 2020, causing a massive flood — is on the hook to pay $119,825,000 in damages.

On Monday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan issued the monetary judgment against Mueller.

“The dam’s ownership completely disregarded imminent threats to the safety and integrity of the dam, and as the State clearly demonstrated before the Court, Lee Meuller and his business were responsible for the disaster that struck Edenville and other area communities,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This nearly $120 million judgment is important, both as a measure of accountability to the community Mueller devastated and as a deterrent to other owners of critical infrastructure.”

The May 19, 2020 dam failure caused a flood that damaged some 2,500 homes and businesses. In October, the Court ruled that the State had “brought sufficient evidence to show that Defendants knew of its dam’s vulnerability.”

A bombshell report by Bridge Michigan found that Mueller, a Las Vegas-based architect, and a cousin, both heirs to a fortune linked to the Boy Scouts, purchased four hydroelectric dams near Midland as a tax shelter to avoid paying $600,000 to the IRS. Through his company Boyce Hydro Power LLC, Mueller repeatedly clashed with state and federal regulators, who raised concerns about the dams’ structural integrity dating back to 1993.

One neighbor told Bridge that Mueller “hates government, he hates paying taxes, and nothing makes him happier than when he can stick his finger in the eye of government.”

Mueller was also accused of harassing homeowners who lived near the dam, even allegedly ramming his car into a pick-up truck belonging to people who parked on his property to go fishing.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the judgment.

“In 2020, after historic flooding and dam failures, we made a promise to the community to do whatever it takes to make them whole again and hold bad actors accountable for the devastating damage,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It was incredible to see neighbors helping each other with food and shelter, contractors working quickly to repair roads and bridges, and the legislature coming together to secure $200 million to rebuild the dams.” Whitmer added, “I want to thank Attorney General Nessel for leading this years-long effort to bring justice on behalf of the thousands of Michiganders who’ve suffered in the aftermath of the dam failure. In tough times, we come together as Michiganders to support each other.”

Related
Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report

Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: For a change, the Detroit area deserved a double dose of the football spotlight

By Joe Lapointe

The Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff gets tackled by the Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary.

Metro Times, Invisible Institute file lawsuit against Michigan State Police for access to records

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Police on patrol in Lansing in 2021.

Detroit is most dishonest city in the U.S., according to survey

By Lee DeVito

If we saw you pick up a band off the ground in Detroit, no we didn’t.

Detroit is biggest U.S. city to pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

By Randiah Camille Green

Protesters call for a ceasefire at Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s Detroit office.

Also in News & Views

Metro Times, Invisible Institute file lawsuit against Michigan State Police for access to records

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Police on patrol in Lansing in 2021.

Lapointe: For a change, the Detroit area deserved a double dose of the football spotlight

By Joe Lapointe

The Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff gets tackled by the Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary.

Detroit is most dishonest city in the U.S., according to survey

By Lee DeVito

If we saw you pick up a band off the ground in Detroit, no we didn’t.

About that election

By Tom Tomorrow

About that election
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us