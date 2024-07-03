  1. News & Views
Dave Chappelle to headline Detroit fundraiser for progressive U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper

Tickets are $500 and no phones are allowed

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 11:27 am
Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Saint Andrews Hall on July 11.
Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at Saint Andrews Hall on July 11. Netflix
Actor Hill Harper has been out and about in Detroit actively engaging with community members as he campaigns for the U.S. Senate seat held by Debbie Stabenow.

As a progressive Democrat, Harper is working hard to gain momentum against three-term U.S. Representative and Democratic frontrunner Elissa Slotkin ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election. Recent polls indicate that Slotkin is leading by wide margins and is significantly ahead of Harper in fundraising.

His upcoming benefit show, however, may help, as it could appeal to a more-conservative or moderate crowd. Famous comedian Dave Chappelle is headlining the fundraiser, set for July 11 at Saint Andrew’s Hall.

While Chappelle’s political stance is up in the air, he has come under fire in recent years for offensive jokes about transgender people and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. So, it’s sort of an interesting choice for Harper, but he told The Detroit News that Chappelle is “an old friend.”

Fuck it, humor is known to bring people together.

At the upcoming show, no phones are allowed and the event listing encourages people to “leave your phones in your cars or at home.” Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to keep it in a locked pouch.

General admission tickets to the fundraiser are $500, with Gold Circle tickets being sold at $1,000. There was limited balcony seating for $250, but it’s sold out. If you want to attend a VIP reception with Harper following the show, you can get a VIP + Gold Circle ticket for $3,300.

More information is available online.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

