Racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Shinola Hotel

Detroit resident Dwight Jackson says the luxury hotel ignored his resume until he reapplied as “John Jebrowski”

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 11:04 am
The Shinola Hotel in Detroit.
The Shinola Hotel in Detroit. Shutterstock
A Black Detroiter has sued the city’s Shinola Hotel for racial discrimination, alleging the luxury hotel responded to his resume only after he reapplied with a white-sounding name.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Marko Law, PLLC.

According to the suit, Dwight Jackson, 27, has “extensive work experience in hotel hospitality” and applied to the boutique hotel multiple times between January and April 2024 without ever getting an interview.

Jackson then reapplied with the same resume, only he changed his name to “John Jebrowski.” Suddenly he got a callback within a week, according to the lawsuit.

After finally securing an interview for the position, Jackson said he was told he was no longer being considered.

“What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot if you want employment at the Shinola Hotel,” attorney Jon Marko said in a press release. “Studies show that applicants with black-sounding names are less likely to receive an interview when employers are presented with identical resumes. Mr. Jackson’s situation is case on point.”

The lawsuit alleges that the incident is a violation of the Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The Shinola Hotel could not be immediately reached for comment. The lawsuit can be found below.

PDF — 240703_Complaint.pdf
Location Details

Shinola Hotel

1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

