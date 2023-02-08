Alone for Valentine’s Day? DoorDash delivers Rose Sex Toy bouquet to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Doordash A vibrating bouquet, who would’ve thought.

A bouquet of just plain flowers? Boring. A bouquet of flowers that includes a clit-sucking sex toy? Umm... where do we sign up?

DoorDash is delivering the goods this Valentine’s Day with its “Self-Love Bouquet” that comes with 11 roses and the TikTok-famous Rose Sex Toy.

True to its name, the Rose Sex Toy is shaped like a rose with a hole in the middle. Ladies, that’s where your clitoris goes, while the toy simulates oral sex.

The Rose first made the rounds on social media in 2021 with one TikToker likening its “sucking” action to the “SpongeBob tongue twirl.”

It can reportedly make the user orgasm in under 30 seconds. We may have to do some *ahem* research of our own to verify this claim.

Anyway, the DoorDash promotion runs Feb. 11-15 in select cities including Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and Houston, while supplies last. Just look for the “Self-Love Bouquet” on the app.

