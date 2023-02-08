Valentines for 2023

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Valentines for 2023
Scroll to read more This Modern World articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michigan Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces details of a tax relief plan alongside Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate during a press conference on Feb. 6, 2023.

At rally, Detroit tenants accuse landlords of retaliatory evictions and intimidation

By Eleanore Catolico

At rally, Detroit tenants accuse landlords of retaliatory evictions and intimidation (4)

Detroit Councilman Benson targeted for recall over tax incentives vote

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson is the subject of a recall effort.

Young dolphin’s skull found in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

A young dolphin’s skull was found at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Also in News & Views

Hot air espionage

By Clay Jones

Hot air espionage

Rashida Tlaib revives $5B bill to improve neighborhoods struggling with abandonment

By Steve Neavling

More than 33,000 houses in Detroit are likely in need of major repairs, according to a 2021 University of Michigan study.

U-M study: Job and wage growth to continue rising in Detroit, despite recession fears

By Steve Neavling

Downtown Detroit from the top of Book Tower.

Michigan Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces details of a tax relief plan alongside Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate during a press conference on Feb. 6, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us