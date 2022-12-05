Activists: DTE plan won’t meet Michigan renewable-energy goals

The utility claims it is on track to reach zero emissions by the deadline, but its own data shows it plans to use significant amounts of natural gas beyond 2050

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 8:52 am

click to enlarge DTE Energy plans to switch its Belle River plant (above) from coal to fossil fuel in 2025 but could keep the facility in operation past the state's emissions deadline until 2040. - FracTrack Alliance / Flickr Creative Commons
FracTrack Alliance / Flickr Creative Commons
DTE Energy plans to switch its Belle River plant (above) from coal to fossil fuel in 2025 but could keep the facility in operation past the state's emissions deadline until 2040.

Michigan regulators have set long-term emission-reduction targets for the state's power utilities, but clean-energy advocates are concerned that one company — DTE Energy — is not on track to meet its goals.

The state's Healthy Climate Plan calls for achieving economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim goals for reducing greenhouse gases.

James Gignac — lead Midwest energy analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists — said DTE's timeline to end its use of coal and shift to solar, wind, and battery power won't play out until five years past the deadline.

"They're proposing to retire half of it in 2028 and the other half in 2035," said Gignac. "So that straddles the goal that the state has in MI Healthy Climate Plan of trying to have all coal-fired power plants retired in the state by 2030."

The Michigan Public Service Commission has set a hearing next week to take public comments on DTE's plans.

The utility claims it is on track to reach zero emissions by the deadline, but its own data shows it plans to use significant amounts of natural gas beyond 2050.

The Healthy Climate Plan — developed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) — sets ambitious goals to make the state energy-independent, mitigate climate change, and create good-paying jobs.

Gignac said power utilities will play a major role in whether the plan ultimately succeeds.

"To de-carbonize other sectors of the economy, like transportation and building, we're going to need to convert much of those sectors to run on electricity," said Gignac. "So we need the utilities to be prepared with lots of clean energy for that transition."

Gignac said the federal Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, contains "game-changing new incentives" for moving to energy storage batteries and renewables such as solar and wind.

He said state regulators need to ensure that DTE's plan to deploy clean-energy resources will benefit both its ratepayers and the environment.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Detroit is getting a direct flight to Iceland

By Randiah Camille Green

Peace out, ya'll.

Detroit’s historic Westin Book Cadillac to get $20 million renovation

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the 2023 Westin Book Cadillac Hotel remodel.

Measly increase set for minimum wage in Michigan unless courts side with workers

By Steve Neavling

Protesters have demanded a living wage of $15 an hour nationwide.

Also in News & Views

Dearborn man charged for ‘anti-semitic’ rant outside synagogue Temple Beth El

By Steve Neavling

Hassan Yehia Chokr is accused of hurling derogatory remarks at Jewish people outside Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Detroit’s historic Westin Book Cadillac to get $20 million renovation

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the 2023 Westin Book Cadillac Hotel remodel.

A note from Abdul El-Sayed: I’m going back to public service

By Abdul El-Sayed

A note from Abdul El-Sayed: I’m going back to public service
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us