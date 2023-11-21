You can catch jazz scholar Salim Washington at Cliff Bell’s this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Salim Washington, a widely respected scholar and practitioner of Black music, will perform two sets at Cliff Bell’s this Saturday.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

The modern-day Detroit beatdown DJs: Detroit’s club and radio DJs of the ’70s and ’80s, perhaps most famously Ken Collier and the Electrifying Mojo, are known for playing a unique blend of funk, disco, and italo/hi-NRG music that bridged the gap between decades and inspired the first techno records. This leftfield approach to DJing – more about matching the music’s feeling instead of just the tempo – became known as “the beatdown.” It defined Detroit’s particular flavor of electronic music that developed throughout the ’90s into the early 2000s. Culminating in the now-sacred document Detroit Beatdown Volume One, the compilation included tracks from beatdown torchbearers like Delano Smith, Mike “Agent X” Clark, and Norm Talley. All three of them play this Friday at Marble Bar (1501 Holden St., Detroit), for a 21st Century Detroit beatdown getdown. Eddie Fowlkes, one of the Detroit techno originators, brings even more heaviness to the bill. Tickets and more info available via Resident Advisor. —Joe

“Judy” at Spot Lite with special guest Natasha Diggs: The powerhouse dance-music of LADYMONIX and Rimarkable are back with their series “JUDY” at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com) this Friday, and the’re bringing special guest Natasha Diggs along for the ride. Rimarkable absolutely slayed her set at Boiler Room Detroit last month, and LADYMONIX is perpetually holding it down at her various residencies and appearances throughout the city, so you know this party is going to be a dose of house music heaven. This is a night that you won’t want to miss, so grab your advance tickets via RA to secure your spot on the dance floor. —Broccoli

Two titans of the Detroit underground: Here at the Local Buzz desk, we’ve covered plenty of output from Interdimensional Transmissions, and also the Paxahau team. What would happen if the kaleidoscope, world-building sensibilities of IT mixed with the full production values and curation of Paxahau? Well, you won’t have to wonder much longer, as the second (annual?) edition of the crews’ collaborative warehouse party is happening at Tangent Gallery (715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit) this Saturday. With a bill too stacked to list everyone, highlights include techno titan DJ Bone, a pulsating live set from Aux 88, a closing set from Josh Wink, and look at techno’s future from Huey Mnemonic, Blackmoonchild and otodojo. Bundle up for some outdoor sets, too! Tickets and more info available via See Tickets. —Joe

Salim Washington to perform at Cliff Bell’s: You never know who you can catch performing on a Saturday night in Detroit, and this weekend at Cliff Bell’s (2030 Park Ave., Detroit; cliffbells.com) there is a show that is shaping up to be nothing short of remarkable. As the inaugural International Visiting Professor of African American and African Diasporic Studies at Columbia University, Salim Washington is a widely respected scholar and practitioner of Black music, and as a composer and reedsman, he performs on the flute, tenor saxophone, oboe, and bass clarinet. He’ll perform two sets: one at 7:30 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m., and we recommend that you get there early. More information and tickets can be found on the Cliff Bell’s website. —Broccoli

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter