Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

click to enlarge Irma Mchedlishvili Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ Detroit concert has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced just one day before the show.

The concert, which was supposed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was set for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

No reason was given as to why the Detroit show isn’t happening anymore, but last month, Hill canceled Philadelphia and Texas dates due to a vocal injury. Other stops on the tour were also canceled or postponed.

Currently, though, there is unfortunately no sign of postponement for Detroit. But ticket holders can expect refunds to be automatically processed in the next 30 days or request a refund from point of purchase.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter