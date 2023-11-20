Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel Detroit show

No reason for the cancelation was given

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Ms. Lauryn Hill. - Irma Mchedlishvili
Irma Mchedlishvili
Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ Detroit concert has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced just one day before the show.

The concert, which was supposed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was set for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

No reason was given as to why the Detroit show isn’t happening anymore, but last month, Hill canceled Philadelphia and Texas dates due to a vocal injury. Other stops on the tour were also canceled or postponed.

Currently, though, there is unfortunately no sign of postponement for Detroit. But ticket holders can expect refunds to be automatically processed in the next 30 days or request a refund from point of purchase.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times.

