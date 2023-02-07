Why you need to hear punk band Day Residue, and other Detroit music news

Plus: Carl Craig brings his ‘Detroit Love’ to TV Lounge just in time for Valentine’s Day

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 11:44 am

click to enlarge Day Residue. - Taylor Lynn Wilder
Taylor Lynn Wilder
Day Residue.

Got a tip on Detroit's music scene? Hit us up at [email protected]!

Debut EP from Day Residue: The DIY-punk label Painters Tapes, as the name implies, releases EPs and compilations on cassette from a bevy of hard rock and experimental synth and punk acts. The roster includes a mix of local but also international acts, with a healthy output of releasing new tapes nearly every month. Most recently, punk noisemakers Day Residue released their debut, self-titled EP on a run of 100 tapes. Last year, the band grew a reputation for their blistering live performances, sharing bills with local DIY luminaries like Tyvek, Deadbeat Beat, Milk Bath, and more. The 5-song EP rips, shreds, and hits you right between the eyes, with memorable lyrics and clamoring yet melodic guitar lines indebted to the great garage-punk lineage for which Detroit is known. Tapes and digital copies are available for purchase via Painters Tapes’ Bandcamp, or Day Residue’s Bandcamp pages. Keep an eye out for their next show — this band is a can’t-miss. —Joe Zimmer

Detroit love is real love: “Detroit Love” is a nearly 10-year-old concept from Carl Craig, “designed to bring together and support the sounds of Detroit and take a little of the techno brotherhood to clubs and festivals the world over,” according to the artist. Since its inception, Craig has taken the party on tour to nearly every corner of the globe, bringing along with him fellow innovators like Moodymann, Juan Atkins, Stacey Pullen, and Jeff Mills. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Craig will return to Detroit Love’s homebase TV Lounge for an extra lovely night, with special guest DJ Seth Troxler. Troxler needs little introduction after coming up in the local rave scene of the late ’90s and early ’00s, running his own record labels and touring internationally. Expect him to play an inventive and playful mix of Detroit and Chicago’s signature electronic sounds. Local support from Erno and Father Dukes will add an extra dose of passion to the evening. This is sure to be a hot ticket, so we recommend buying tickets ahead of time via Paxahau. —Joe Zimmer

Event Details
Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Seth Troxler

Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Seth Troxler

Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m.

TV Lounge 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit Midtown

Buy Tickets

$30

FULLBODYDURAG keeps it FXHE: FXHE records has been home to Omar S’s prolific output for the last two decades, with other artists appearing seldomly. However, in recent years the label has been shining a light more on the new flavor coming out of Detroit’s underground. A fresh generation of musicians and DJs who are certainly inspired by Omar’s DIY spirit and no-fucks-given attitude, but also take inspiration from the likes of ghettotech, Chicago footwork, Jersey club, and experimental hip-hop. This column’s favorite Hi Tech are a great example, as well as sultry singer SuperCoolWicked and cold-wave punk act Decliner. The label’s latest release comes from producer FULLBODYDURAG with the song “She’s Gotta Attitude.” The track is quick and to the point, and evidence of more greatness to come out of this fertile underground scene. Follow FXHE records for more throughout this year — I know I will be. You can stream “She’s Gotta Attitude” everywhere, and buy it via Omar S/FXHE’s Bandcamp page. —Joe Zimmer

