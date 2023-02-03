You can meet Motown’s Spider Webb in Detroit this month

The prolific drummer is the subject of a recently released documentary film

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge World wide Webb: “I could not be more happier with the way my career has gone,” drummer Spider Webb says. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
World wide Webb: “I could not be more happier with the way my career has gone,” drummer Spider Webb says.

Motown drummer Kenneth “Spider Webb” Rice is the subject of a recently released documentary that looks back on a six-decade career.

Webb was scheduled to appear for a meet-and-greet session at the Motown Museum’s Greektown pop-up shop last month, but the event was canceled due to a snowstorm.

Fortunately for Webb-heads, the date has been rescheduled with two opportunities this month to meet the drummer and filmmaker John Palmer.

The first event will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at SpiritLove Ministries (7520 Puritan St., Detroit), while another event will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Bert’s Marketplace (2727 Russell St., Detroit)

We’re told signed DVDs of the film and refreshments will be available, and there will be no charge for admission.

Metro Times reported on Webb and the documentary Spider Webb Untangled: The Life and Times of Legendary Drummer Kenneth Rice last month.

Event Details
Motown drummer Spider Webb meet & greet at SpiritLove Ministries

Motown drummer Spider Webb meet & greet at SpiritLove Ministries

Wed., Feb. 22, 3-7 p.m.

SpiritLove Ministries 7520 Puritan St., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Event Details
Motown drummer Spider Webb meet & greet at Bert's Marketplace

Motown drummer Spider Webb meet & greet at Bert’s Marketplace

Tue., Feb. 28, 3-7 p.m.

[email protected] inside Berts Warehouse 2740 Rivard, Detroit Greater Detroit Area

World wide Webb: “I could not be more happier with the way my career has gone,” drummer Spider Webb says.

