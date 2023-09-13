‘Virtual’ pop star Hatsune Miku is coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Crunchyroll Hatsune Miku is a “virtual” Japanese pop star.

Here’s one for fans of anime, Japanese culture, or even anyone just curious about cutting-edge technology: Hatsune Miku, the “virtual” Japanese pop star depicted as a girl with turquoise pigtails, is embarking on a “world concert tour” that includes a Detroit date.

The “Hatsune Miku Expo” is heading to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sunday May 12. Tickets start at $71 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at broadwayindetroit.com or at the venue’s box office starting at noon.

Anime company Crunchyroll and music technology Crypton Future Media are behind the event. Crunchyroll Premium members will get an email on Sept. 14 with an exclusive pre-sale code.

Hatsune Miku debuted in 2007, utilizing a Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media that enables users to make the character sing lyrics and melodies entered into a computer. In addition to performing “virtual” concerts as an animated projection, the character has been licensed on merchandise and has become massively popular outside of Japan.

Her name comes from merging the Japanese words for “first”, “sound,” and “future” — or in other words, “the first sound of the future.”

The Detroit event will also feature “sub-events that allows fans of all backgrounds to celebrate the creative culture surrounding Hatsune Miku,” according to a press release.

Fisher Theatre 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

