Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

‘Virtual’ pop star Hatsune Miku is coming to Detroit

The ‘Hatsune Miku Expo’ will comes to the Fisher Theatre in 2024

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 12:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hatsune Miku is a “virtual” Japanese pop star. - Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll
Hatsune Miku is a “virtual” Japanese pop star.

Here’s one for fans of anime, Japanese culture, or even anyone just curious about cutting-edge technology: Hatsune Miku, the “virtual” Japanese pop star depicted as a girl with turquoise pigtails, is embarking on a “world concert tour” that includes a Detroit date.

The “Hatsune Miku Expo” is heading to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sunday May 12. Tickets start at $71 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at broadwayindetroit.com or at the venue’s box office starting at noon.

Anime company Crunchyroll and music technology Crypton Future Media are behind the event. Crunchyroll Premium members will get an email on Sept. 14 with an exclusive pre-sale code.

Hatsune Miku debuted in 2007, utilizing a Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media that enables users to make the character sing lyrics and melodies entered into a computer. In addition to performing “virtual” concerts as an animated projection, the character has been licensed on merchandise and has become massively popular outside of Japan.

Her name comes from merging the Japanese words for “first”, “sound,” and “future” — or in other words, “the first sound of the future.”

The Detroit event will also feature “sub-events that allows fans of all backgrounds to celebrate the creative culture surrounding Hatsune Miku,” according to a press release.

Location Details

Fisher Theatre

3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Detroit

313-872-1000

1 event 8 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downriver’s District 142 launches ‘Country Nights’ with line dancing and rising Nashville acts

By Lee DeVito

Downriver’s District 142 launches ‘Country Nights’ with line dancing and rising Nashville acts (2)

Arab American National Museum’s art and music festival JAM3A returns this weekend

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Omar Souleyman performs at JAM3A on Saturday.

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her ‘GUTS’ world tour to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Detroit in March.

Uncle Kracker announces Black Friday show at District 142

By Lee DeVito

In March, Uncle Kracker performed at a private opening party for Wyandotte’s District 142.

Also in Music

Dark Capricorn Rising Debuts Video for their New Single "Armageddon" SPONSORED CONTENT

By Metro Times Promotions

Dark Capricorn Rising Debuts Video for their New Single "Armageddon"

Downriver’s District 142 launches ‘Country Nights’ with line dancing and rising Nashville acts

By Lee DeVito

Downriver’s District 142 launches ‘Country Nights’ with line dancing and rising Nashville acts (2)

Arab American National Museum’s art and music festival JAM3A returns this weekend

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Omar Souleyman performs at JAM3A on Saturday.

The assembly line: making girl groups the Detroit way

By Laura Flam and Emily Sieu Liebowitz

Martha and the Vandellas circa 1965.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us