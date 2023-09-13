Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her ‘GUTS’ world tour to Detroit

It’s the 20-year-old’s first-ever arena tour

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Detroit in March. - Nick Walker
Nick Walker
Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Detroit in March.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever arena tour, including a stop in the Motor City.

The 20-year-old Grammy-winning performer will come to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 23, in support of her recently released sophomore album GUTS. Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan will open the show.

Since demand for the concert is expected to be sky-high, fans are asked to register ahead of time at ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo in an attempt to thwart scalpers. Registration is open until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17; fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Tickets range from $49.50-$199.50 with VIP packages available. Rodgrigo is also settling aside a limited number of $20 tickets that will be available to fans at a later date. “Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows,” a press release states. The “Silver Star Tickets” are only available in pairs that are located next to each other.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go toward Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative that supports women and girls through direct support of community based nonprofits.

The young singer-songwriter and Disney actress has earned critical and commercial success following the release of her four-time platinum 2021 debut SOUR and its breakout single “drivers license.”

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
