Uncle Kracker announces Black Friday show at District 142

The singer performed at a private party for the Wyandotte venue’s opening back in March

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge In March, Uncle Kracker performed at a private opening party for Wyandotte’s District 142. - Joe Maroon
Joe Maroon
In March, Uncle Kracker performed at a private opening party for Wyandotte’s District 142.

Wyandotte venue District 142 is celebrating six months of bringing rock and country music Downriver, and it’s marking the occasion by announcing a Black Friday concert with an artist who bridges both genres: Uncle Kracker.

The Billboard-charting artist will perform at the venue on Friday, Nov. 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on district142live.com.

A pre-sale is available to the venue’s D142 Club Members starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A code will be sent to members on Wednesday evening; more information on joining is available on the venue’s website.

Born in Mount Clemens, Uncle Kracker rose to fame playing turntables in Kid Rock’s band Twisted Brown Trucker before branching off as a solo artist. His early 2000s singles “Follow Me” and “Drift Away” were top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Built in a long-abandoned building, the 700-capacity District 142 opened its doors in March with a private party that featured performances from Uncle Kracker, Pop Evil, and Sponge.

District 142 also recently announced a new “Country Nights” weekly event on Thursday nights that will feature country music line dancing and rising acts from Nashville on select dates. The series kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21 during Wyandotte’s Fire & Flannel Festival.

Location Details

District 142

142 Maple St., Wyandotte Detroit

40 events 4 articles

