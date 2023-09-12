Downriver’s District 142 launches ‘Country Nights’ with line dancing and rising Nashville acts

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Country music artist Joe Nichols will return to District 142 on Oct. 12.

Wyandotte music venue District 142 is expanding its commitment to country music by launching a new weekly event.

Held on Thursdays, “Country Nights” will feature country music line dancing hosted by Line Dancing with Jenergy, as well as DJs and live bands including rising acts from Nashville on select nights.

“We have many requests to host line dancing, so we decided to make an entire night out of it!” District 142 co-owner Julie Law tells us.

The series kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21 during Wyandotte’s Fire & Flannel Festival.

There will be no cover on the opening night, with future cover charges varying depending on the acts booked.

The event is sponsored by country radio station 99.5 WYCD and Lone River Ranch Water and is open to people ages 21 and up.

Since District 142 opened its doors in March, the venue says it has hosted nearly 25,000 guests and more than 100 bands.

In addition to country music, District 142 has also held concerts by alternative rock bands like Eva Under Fire and Alien Ant Farm, new wave acts like A Flock of Seagulls, and tribute bands like Yachtley Crew (a yacht rock cover band) and Tusk (Fleetwood Mac).

Upcoming country music shows include Bryan Martin on Sept. 30, LANCO on Oct. 5, Ashley Cooke on Oct. 11, and Joe Nichols and Audrey Rey on Oct. 12, among others.

Tickets can be purchased on district142live.com or from the venue’s box office, available from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays or starting two hours before doors open on show days.

The venue says it will also soon be available to rent for weddings and corporate events though a new partnership with catering company Cutting Edge Cuisine.

Location Details District 142 142 Maple St., Wyandotte Detroit 40 events 3 articles

