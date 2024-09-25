Viral ‘Walmart yodeler’ Mason Ramsey brings coming of age tour to Detroit

Mason Ramsey, who first captured the world’s attention at just 11 years old when a video of him yodeling “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams in an Illinois Walmart went viral, is all grown up.

Now 17, the rising country star is celebrating the release of his album, I’ll See You In My Dreams. As the youngest major-label country artist signed in nearly two decades, Ramsey is taking big steps, currently traveling the country on his “Falls Into Place” tour.

While there will sadly be no yodeling — Ramsey previously said he’s “rebranding” his style — the tour does include a local stop at the Loving Touch in Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Since I did the Walmart thing ‘till now, I’ve had a little bit of experience under my belt,” Ramsey tells Metro Times. “I feel like I’ve come quite a ways since the Walmart days.”

His transformation from internet sensation to country star has been full of special moments, including a recent surprise appearance on stage with Lana Del Rey. The pop icon, who has become a huge fan, invited Ramsey to join her in singing his song “Blue Over You” at a recent show, sparking another semi-viral video.

“Performing with Lana and getting to do all that has been a really cool experience for me, and also her singing one of my songs is amazing,” he says. “Before I got to actually sing with her, it started out that I posted a video of one of my songs on TikTok or Instagram, and she ended up commenting. It was like, ‘We need to collab.’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

Released on Sept. 20, I’ll See You In My Dreams is Ramsey’s first full-length album after three successful EPs. This more mature, introspective project reflects the growth he’s experienced both as an artist and an individual.

“It’s definitely a milestone that I’ve been wanting to get for a while,” Ramsey says. “I’ve had a few years of experience in the industry, also writing, becoming a better songwriter, and getting more comfortable with what I want to write about for my songs.”

Working with a new producer has helped Ramsey define his sound, which he describes as a blend of Americana, country, and soul, with influences like Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Ricky Nelson, and Donny Hathaway.

“My new producer, he’s the guy that helped me find the sound that I wanted to be,” Ramsey says. “I just told him some artists that I listen to and he just kind of got the idea, and started sticking it with some of the lyrics that I kept coming in with… it’s just been a really crazy ride for me and experience for the past year or so.”

The album explores themes of love, loss, and family. But for Ramsey, it’s not just about the music — his love for meeting fans and visiting new cities plays a big role too. Although he’s performed in Michigan before, he admits he hasn’t had much time to explore the state, but hopes to change that during his upcoming visit.

“The tour so far has been really fun. I love performing and I feel like the shows have just been really good,” he says. “ I just love meeting people, going to new places, and going to new cities. I feel like just getting the chance to meet [fans] and talk to them on a more closer level than from on stage, it just hits different.”

As his Falls Into Place tour continues, Ramsey is bringing a blend of high energy and heartfelt passion to every performance.

“Obviously, most people don’t really know what to expect whenever they go to one of my shows,” Ramsey says. “I’m there to have a good time, and I want the audience to have a good time. I want them to have a night to remember.”

Looking ahead, Ramsey has big dreams.

“We’re working on a couple of projects already, but I feel like in a couple years from now, I’d like to be playing stadiums,” he says. “Eventually, I’d love to be doing world tours and going overseas and doing tours over there… I really don’t know what the future has to hold for me. That will depend on the album and where it leads me. Obviously, it’s my coming of age album, and this is a big step and time for me, so I’m super excited for everything that’s happened so far and looking forward to the future.”

He adds, “I’ve been working toward my dream of being an artist, and everything I’ve accomplished so far has been awesome. I want to inspire people to fulfill their dreams and goals.”

Ramsey also hopes the real-life experiences that inspired his songs resonate with fans during his performances.

“I wrote about different moments and times in my life, and at the shows, people can see all that,” he says. “There are parts of my set that are really exciting and others that are kind of sad, but overall, I think the show is going to be really, really good.”

Tickets to the upcoming Ferndale show are $18 and can be purchased at ticketweb.com. More information is available at thelovingtouchferndale.com.