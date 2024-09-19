Stevie Wonder announces 10-stop tour with two Michigan shows

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder is hitting the road.

Announced Thursday and dubbed “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” the tour features ten performances across the U.S., with two Michigan stops at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 22 and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena on Oct. 30.

The 25-time Grammy-Award winner’s tour aims to send a powerful message, advocating for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war.” These performances come at a pivotal moment in American politics, just ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Wonder’s stop in Detroit holds particular significance, as the city is central to the nation’s music and civil rights history — both of which have heavily influenced Wonder’s legacy.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh and concludes on Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 12 p.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.