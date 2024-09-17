  1. Music
  2. Music News
  1. Music
  2. Music News

Mac Saturn resurfaces following controversy

The Detroit-area band had been laying low ever since its keyboard player was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse images

By
Sep 17, 2024 at 4:28 pm
Mac Saturn performing at the Blind Pig in 2023.
Mac Saturn performing at the Blind Pig in 2023. Doug Coombe
Share on Nextdoor

“Mac is back.”

That’s the message posted Tuesday on the Instagram account of Mac Saturn, a rising Detroit-area rock band whose future seemed uncertain after its keyboard player was arrested earlier this year, announcing its return from a brief hiatus.

In January, Evan Mercer was arrested on charges related to posession of child sexual abuse images — just hours before the band was supposed to kick off its tour in support of its latest record, Hard to Sell, with a big hometown show at the Fillmore.

Following the negative publicity and backlash from fans, the band scrapped the rest of the tour, with the exception of a Sept. 22 appearance at Louisville’s Boubon & Beyond festival. At the time, the band said that it “made the difficult decision to end our tour effective immediately.”

But now the band says it’s back on the road without Mercer, announcing two new tour dates:

With gratitude and supreme humility, we look ahead toward the next chapter of our musical journey. It has been a year of healing, reflecting and intense growth that the strength of our focus as a group has mirrored.

We thank deeply those who came forward to rid our lives of an unknown evil, and our loyal fans for the encouragement and love they’ve shared over these past months. We’re as hungry and excited as we’ve ever been to get back onstage and start writing this next chapter with you all.

See you on out there.

With love,

Carson, Mike, Angelo, and Nick

The new shows are scheduled for Oct. 9 at Brighton Music Hall in Boston and Oct. 10 at Empire Underground in Albany, New York. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday at macsaturn.com.

Following news of the arrest, allegations surfaced on social media disputing the band’s claims that it was unaware of the charges against Mercer before they were made public. Metro Times interviewed former fans who accused the band’s frontman Carson Macc of other bad behavior, including a penchant for approaching teenagers and young women on Instagram and lying about his age. The band’s representation denied the allegations.

The band’s team, and Mercer’s attorneys, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Jane’s Addiction cancels Detroit-area concert due to band turmoil

By Lee DeVito

Jane’s Addiction in 2015.

Spiritual medium Stacey Lynn Cripps’s stairway to Rock ’n’ Roll Heaven

By Jim McFarlin

Stacey Lynn Cripps brings her “The Awaken to Spirit Live Stage Event” to Meadow Brook Theatre on Friday.

Detroit techno icon Kevin Saunderson hosts All White Party for 60th birthday at Spot Lite

By Layla McMurtrie

Kevin Saunderson.

Erykah Badu, Moodymann to DJ at Detroit’s Dilla Fest 2024

By Lee DeVito

Erykah Badu.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe