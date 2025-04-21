  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
  1. Music
  2. Gig alert

The War and Treaty, Third Eye Blind to headline Dearborn Homecoming Festival

Founded in Michigan, the husband-and-wife duo has gone on to become among the most prominent Black artists in modern country music

By
Apr 21, 2025 at 3:45 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty. - Sophia Matinazad
Sophia Matinazad
Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty.

The War and Treaty — a husband-and-wife American music outfit that got its start in Michigan and has since become hugely popular in the world of country music — is coming home.

The band has been tapped to headline the 2025 Dearborn Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2.

California-based alternative rock band Third Eye Blind is set to headline the second day of the fest on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Other acts slated to perform include indio rock band Tigers Jaw, as well as local acts like stoop lee, Low Phase, and the Julianne Ankley Band.

The full lineup and more information is available at dearbornhomecoming.com.

The festival is held at Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill Rd.

The War and Treaty was founded in Albion in 2014 by Michael Trotter Jr., a U.S. Army vet, and Tanya Trotter. The duo has gone on to become among the most prominent Black artists in modern country music, collaborating with stars like Emmylou Harris and Zach Bryan.

The War and Treaty’s latest album, Plus One, was released in February.

In March, the group performed as part of the 100th Anniversary celebration of Nashville Grand Ole Opry.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Jack White comes home

By Ryan Patrick Hooper

Jack White and his band performed two sold-out shows at the Masonic Temple on Saturday and Sunday.

University of Michigan’s UMS announces 2025-26 season

By Lee DeVito

Image: University of Michigan’s UMS announces 2025-26 season

Pianist Jason Moran stuns

By Ryan Patrick Hooper

Jason Moran 2025 Detroit Jazz Fest Preview Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University Tuesday, April 15

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe