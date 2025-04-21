Sophia Matinazad Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty.

The War and Treaty — a husband-and-wife American music outfit that got its start in Michigan and has since become hugely popular in the world of country music — is coming home.

The band has been tapped to headline the 2025 Dearborn Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2.

California-based alternative rock band Third Eye Blind is set to headline the second day of the fest on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Other acts slated to perform include indio rock band Tigers Jaw, as well as local acts like stoop lee, Low Phase, and the Julianne Ankley Band.

The full lineup and more information is available at dearbornhomecoming.com.

The festival is held at Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill Rd.

The War and Treaty was founded in Albion in 2014 by Michael Trotter Jr., a U.S. Army vet, and Tanya Trotter. The duo has gone on to become among the most prominent Black artists in modern country music, collaborating with stars like Emmylou Harris and Zach Bryan.

The War and Treaty’s latest album, Plus One, was released in February.

In March, the group performed as part of the 100th Anniversary celebration of Nashville Grand Ole Opry.