Jane’s Addiction cancels Detroit-area concert due to band turmoil

The alternative rock band said it would “take some time away as a group” following an onstage brawl

By
Sep 16, 2024 at 11:47 am
Jane’s Addiction in 2015.
Jane’s Addiction in 2015. Shutterstock
Alternative rock bands Jane’s Addiction and Love And Rockets have canceled their co-headline tour, which included a show at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Friday.

The news comes after the band’s singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro got into an onstage brawl at a Boston gig last Friday, and the concert ended early.

In a statement, the Los Angeles-based band said it would go on hiatus.

To all the fans,

The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct.

Thank you,
Jane's Addiction

In a separate statement, the rest of the band blamed the problems on Farrell.

Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.

Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

Our hearts are broken.
Dave, Eric and Stephen

Farrell also responded with an additional statement.

“This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

The band had embarked on a reunion tour with its classic line-up for the first time since 2010. Reportedly, long-simmering tensions within the band resulted in the Boston altercation.

“Stop!” by Jane’s Addiction was the first track that the now-defunct Detroit-Windsor alternative rock radio station 89X played when it launched in May 1991. It was also the last track the station played in November 2020 when it abruptly switched to a country music format.

This article was updated with additional statements from the band.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

