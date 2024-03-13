Three generations of Detroit hip-hop featured in Eminem’s new ‘Doomsday Pt. 2’ music video

click to enlarge Screenshot, YouTube A still from Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Chicago-based video production company Lyrical Lemonade released its debut compilation album All Is Yellow on Jan. 26, featuring a full track by Eminem titled “Doomsday Pt. 2.” On March 13, aka Detroit’s 313 Day, it dropped a music video for the song featuring three generations of Detroit hip-hop on-screen: Eminem, Big Sean, and BabyTron.

It’s a good gift to the city to celebrate the holiday, especially since new releases from Eminem happen far less often than they used to.

“Doomsday Pt. 2” is the only track on All Is Yellow where there is only one main vocalist. The song is a diss track aimed at Eminem’s long-time rival Benzino, including usual sharp-hitting rapid-fire lines like: “What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that? How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have? Arms so short he can’t even touch his hands.”

Ypsilanti-born rapper BabyTron is also part of the Lyrical Lemonade project, featured on the track “Equilibrium” with G. Herbo. Detroit-born rapper Big Sean is actually not on the album, other than some backup vocals, even though he was originally confirmed to be. However, Lyrical Lemonade founder and videographer Cole Bennett revealed that the collaboration will be used for something else in the future. There’s already talk of a second Lyrical Lemonade album in the works, so hopefully we get Big Sean and more Detroit artists on that one.

Alongside Big Sean and BabyTron, rappers Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, JID, Swae Lee, and Cordae are all featured on the Lyrical Lemonade project, and also pop up on the screen in the newly released music video.

However, Detroit artists are at the forefront, demonstrating the impact of the city’s hip-hop music and culture spanning decades.