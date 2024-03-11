  1. Music
Award-winning Detroit musician Audra Kubat hosts songwriting workshops and performance at the DIA

The workshops will be a collaboration between Kubat and guests to write a song inspired by select artworks within the DIA

Mar 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm
Audra Kubat.
Audra Kubat. Doug Coombe
Detroit-born musician Audra Kubat will be at the Detroit Institute of Arts this weekend, not only to perform, but also to share her songwriting knowledge with others.

On Saturday, March 16 during two sessions at noon and 1 p.m., the award-winning singer-songwriter, composer, and educator will allow guests to become contributors to her art. The workshops will be a collaboration between Kubat and guests to write a song inspired by select artworks within the DIA, mainly created by women artists.

The guided songwriting process will start with a creative discussion, developing observations into lyrics, and finally being paired with a melody that will become a cohesive, reflective lyrical piece of music. Through the collaborative activity, participants will gain some understanding of how to turn visual inspiration into a song.

The songs created during the workshops will be performed by a group led by Kubat at the concert that follows at 2 p.m. The family-friendly show will feature favorite songs from Kubat’s catalog, plus the new tracks, with the artist joined by celebrated musicians Emily Rose and Ozzie Andrews.

The workshops and the concert will take place in the DIA’s Rivera Court. Admission is free for residents of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties.

Limited spaces are available for the workshops, so early registration is required. Anyone interested in participating can register now online at dia.org.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

