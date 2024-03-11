  1. Music
Nick Speed launches ‘Nix Electronix Presents’ event series at Playground Detroit

The kickoff event highlights ‘Santa Barbara,’ a new LP by Fat Ray executive produced by Danny Brown

By
Mar 11, 2024 at 2:19 pm
click to enlarge Nick Speed has released a portable record player dubbed the Nix Electronix. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Nick Speed has released a portable record player dubbed the Nix Electronix.

Detroit DJ Nick Speed is kicking off a new event series on 313 Day with “Nix Electronix Presents,” which highlights new vinyl record releases with live performances and DJ sets.

First up is Fat Ray from Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade Records, who is gearing up to drop his latest LP Santa Barbara. The title is a nod to the street where many of Ray’s mentors and collaborators lived, including Big Proof, DJ Dez, D12’s Swifty McVay, and ZelooperZ, who painted the album cover. The album also features production from Raphy, Chrisfantom, and Black Milk. The album was also executive produced by Brown.

In addition to a preview performance of Santa Barbara, guests also get a free digital download of the albumahead of its release. The event is named for Speed’s Nix Electronix turntable, a custom turntable that can digitize vinyl records on USB flash drives of SD cards.

The album will be released on March 29 on NTWRK, described in a press release as “a video ecommerce platform targeting Millennials and Gen Z shoppers, collectors and fashionistas, offering a curated livestream shopping experience featuring the world's best creators.”

The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday at Playground Detroit (2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit). Space is limited, and RSVP is required by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday, March 12.

Location Details

Playground Detroit

2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

www.playgrounddetroit.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

