Nick Speed launches ‘Nix Electronix Presents’ event series at Playground Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Nick Speed has released a portable record player dubbed the Nix Electronix.

Detroit DJ Nick Speed is kicking off a new event series on 313 Day with “Nix Electronix Presents,” which highlights new vinyl record releases with live performances and DJ sets.

First up is Fat Ray from Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade Records, who is gearing up to drop his latest LP Santa Barbara. The title is a nod to the street where many of Ray’s mentors and collaborators lived, including Big Proof, DJ Dez, D12’s Swifty McVay, and ZelooperZ, who painted the album cover. The album also features production from Raphy, Chrisfantom, and Black Milk. The album was also executive produced by Brown.

In addition to a preview performance of Santa Barbara, guests also get a free digital download of the albumahead of its release. The event is named for Speed’s Nix Electronix turntable, a custom turntable that can digitize vinyl records on USB flash drives of SD cards.

The album will be released on March 29 on NTWRK, described in a press release as “a video ecommerce platform targeting Millennials and Gen Z shoppers, collectors and fashionistas, offering a curated livestream shopping experience featuring the world's best creators.”

The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday at Playground Detroit (2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit). Space is limited, and RSVP is required by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday, March 12.