Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

The Fleetwood Mac singer will perform at the outdoor venue on Tuesday, Sept. 13

By on Mon, Jul 25, 2022 at 10:33 am

Stevie Nicks and Vanessa Carlton announce Pine Knob date

Rock 'n' roll icon Stevie Nicks is heading to metro Detroit's Pine Knob amphitheater in September.

The Fleetwood Mac singer will perform at the outdoor venue on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton as support.

Promoters announced on Monday that it's the 50th show announced for the 50th anniversary season of the venue, which recently reverted back to its historic Pine Knob name after sponsor DTE Energy opted not to renew its naming rights.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com, with lawn seats starting at $49.50.

