Star-studded Michigan Central concert includes Diana Ross, Jack White, Jelly Roll, and more

The lineup for the highly anticipated concert to celebrate the grand re-opening of Detroit’s Michigan Central Station on Thursday has finally been revealed, and it includes a who’s who of talent from the Motor City and beyond, representing genres of all types.

The concert’s star-studded bill will feature homegrown talent like Motown’s Diana Ross, rock star Jack White, rapper Big Sean, gospel singers the Clark Sisters and Kierra Sheard, rapper Illa J, DJs and producers Sky Jetta and Theo Parrish, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the influential hip-hop group Slum Village.

Guests from beyond the Motor City include singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, Chicago rapper Common, singer and actress Fantasia, country-hip-hop crossover Jelly Roll, and more.

The free concert, dubbed “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central,” is produced by Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg. (We’re guessing it’s pretty likely Em will make an appearance on stage, too. A poster teases appearances from other “special guests.”) Despite the fact that the event organizers kept the lineup under wraps, demand was so high for free tickets to the event that it crashed the Michigan Central website.

While tickets are no longer available for the event, it will stream online at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on Peacock and will air as a prime-time special on NBC at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“We wanted to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station in style and make it a night to remember for Detroiters and people watching around the world,” Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Co., said in a statement. “I am honored and grateful that so many of Detroit’s musical legends, sports heroes, artists and innovators are joining us to celebrate the city we all love and the bright future we are creating together.”

Michigan Central will open to the public for tours starting Friday. Abandoned since 1988, the former train station was revitalized following a yearslong renovation by Ford Motor Co. totalling nearly $1 billion.