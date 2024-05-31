Slim Shady’s last stand?

It seems the rumors of the death of Slim Shady have been greatly exaggerated, at least temporarily.

On Friday morning Eminem released “Houdini,” the lead single for his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The song itself is a throwback to the wit, sarcasm, and antagonistic humor that made Em a fan favorite early in his career. With help from long-time collaborator Jeff Bass of the Bass Brothers, Em reincarnates the sound of his 2002 hit single “Without Me.”

Now 51, Eminem has never shied away from controversy and “Houdini” is no different. He undoubtedly will ruffle some feathers as throws a few comedic bars at R. Kelly, RuPaul, Megan the Stallion, his kids, and even his own manager Paul Rosenberg.

Visually, it’s his most entertaining music video in years as it features Dr. Dre donning a Batman suit, an appearance from Pete Davidson, and the new bearded Eminem squaring off with the white T-shirt-and-durag Slim Shady of yesteryear. (Just think Batman & Robin meets Will Smith’s Gemini Man.)

The single is named after the iconic magician Harry Houdini, who died in Detroit in 1926 at the age of 52. On May 13, a fake obituary announcing “sudden and horrific end” of Slim Shady ran on Page 3B in that day’s sports section in The Detroit News. No release date has yet been announced for the album, but it’s expected to drop sometimes this year.

You can watch the video below.