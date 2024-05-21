  1. Music
Interest in Michigan Central grand opening crashes website

Organizers paused registration for a free concert and tours of Detroit’s newly refurbished former train station due to overwhelming demand

May 21, 2024 at 2:18 pm
Ford Motor Co. spent nearly $1 billion restoring Detroit’s long-abandoned Michigan Central.
Ford Motor Co. spent nearly $1 billion restoring Detroit's long-abandoned Michigan Central. Stephen McGee
There was so much interest in the grand reopening festivities for Detroit’s long-abandoned Michigan Central that it caused the website to crash, officials said Tuesday.

Registration for a free concert and guided tours at the newly renovated former train station opened to the public at noon, but Michigan Central said it had to put it all on pause due to overwhelming demand.

“We appreciate the community’s incredible excitement to take part in the Michigan Central OPEN celebration, however, the demand for tickets exceeded even our highest expectations and stress tests for website capacity,” Michigan Central said in a statement. “For that reason, and to ensure fairness for all, we immediately paused ticketing for both the opening concert and the open house. We will set a new date for ticket availability and open registration again at that time. We sincerely apologize.”

Organizers say they will make an announcement on when more tickets will become available at michigancentral.com.

“We thank everyone for your patience and understanding,” officials added.

The surge in interest came even as the concert’s musical acts haven’t even been announced yet, though organizers promised they will be “legendary” artists from Detroit, causing our imaginations to run wild.

The hulking train station had been abandoned for nearly 40 years and had long been considered a symbol of Detroit’s decline. In 2018, Ford Motor Co. announced it would renovate the building to build a mixed-use campus that would include its own laboratories as well as retail and restaurant options for the public, reportedly spending nearly $1 billion dollars on the project.

We’ll let our readers know as soon as more information on the grand re-opening festivities become available.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

