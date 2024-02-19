Sponge’s Vinnie Dombroski celebrates Edo Ramen House’s sixth anniversary with acoustic set

click to enlarge Tracy Ketcher Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski plays Edo Ramen House.

Royal Oak’s Edo Ramen House is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a little help from some friends. The ramen hangout will host an acoustic performance from Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge, the Orbitsuns, Crud), who will play a mix of covers and originals, with art on display from other members of metro Detroit’s extended rock ’n’ roll universe, including Niagara, Johnny Bee, Leni Sinclair, and more. Drink and food specials will also be available for $6 (naturally). Reservations are recommended.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter