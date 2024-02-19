Sponge’s Vinnie Dombroski celebrates Edo Ramen House’s sixth anniversary with acoustic set

Drink and food specials will also be available for $6 (naturally)

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski plays Edo Ramen House. - Tracy Ketcher
Tracy Ketcher
Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski plays Edo Ramen House.

Royal Oak’s Edo Ramen House is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a little help from some friends. The ramen hangout will host an acoustic performance from Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge, the Orbitsuns, Crud), who will play a mix of covers and originals, with art on display from other members of metro Detroit’s extended rock ’n’ roll universe, including Niagara, Johnny Bee, Leni Sinclair, and more. Drink and food specials will also be available for $6 (naturally). Reservations are recommended.

Event Details
Vinnie Dombroski: Acoustic Rodeo

Sat., Feb. 24, 7-11 p.m.

Edo Ramen 4313 W 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak Oakland County

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

February 14, 2024

