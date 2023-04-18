Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane to perform at 50th anniversary of hip-hop gig in Detroit

The Fox Theatre show is being presented by 105.1 The Bounce

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 11:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Slick Rick at Out4Fame Festival in 2016. - Dominik Lippe (Lipstar) und Yannic Lippe, Wikimedia Commons
Dominik Lippe (Lipstar) und Yannic Lippe, Wikimedia Commons
Slick Rick at Out4Fame Festival in 2016.

Detroit’s throwback radio station is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this July.

The genre hits a 50-year milestone this year, which was honored at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February with a performance mashup featuring Missy Elliott, Run DMC, Salt n Pepa, Public Enemy, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more.

Now it’s Detroit's turn to celebrate.

105.1 The Bounce is throwing a “Hip Hop 50th Anniversary” concert featuring legends Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Slick Rick, EPMD, and Big Daddy Kane at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21 via 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

Event Details
105.1 The Bounce presents Hip Hop 50th Anniversary

105.1 The Bounce presents Hip Hop 50th Anniversary

Sat., July 15, 6 p.m.

Fox Theatre 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erykah Badu’s ‘Unfollow Me’ tour is coming to Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Erykah Badu and yasiin bey will stop at Little Caesars Arena on July 2.

Greta Van Fleet announce Little Caesars Arena concert

By Lee DeVito

Brothers Joshua Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform in 2022.

You can catch Detroit supergroup Will Sessions at Spot Lite this week

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Will Sessions.

Husband-and-wife music duo the War and Treaty captures live energy on ‘Lover’s Game’

By Aaron Irons, Last Word Features

Tanya and Michael Trotter perform as the War and Treaty.

Also in Music

Husband-and-wife music duo the War and Treaty captures live energy on ‘Lover’s Game’

By Aaron Irons, Last Word Features

Tanya and Michael Trotter perform as the War and Treaty.

You can catch Detroit supergroup Will Sessions at Spot Lite this week

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Will Sessions.

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

By Jeff Milo

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

Singer-songwriter Michigander bounces back from music video accident for biggest tour yet

By Alan Sculley, Last Word Features

Singer-songwriter Michigander bounces back from music video accident for biggest tour yet
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us