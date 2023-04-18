Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane to perform at 50th anniversary of hip-hop gig in Detroit

click to enlarge Dominik Lippe (Lipstar) und Yannic Lippe, Wikimedia Commons Slick Rick at Out4Fame Festival in 2016.

Detroit’s throwback radio station is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this July.

The genre hits a 50-year milestone this year, which was honored at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February with a performance mashup featuring Missy Elliott, Run DMC, Salt n Pepa, Public Enemy, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more.

Now it’s Detroit's turn to celebrate.

105.1 The Bounce is throwing a “Hip Hop 50th Anniversary” concert featuring legends Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Slick Rick, EPMD, and Big Daddy Kane at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21 via 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter