Icewear Vezzo is giving free bus rides on Six Mile

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A rendering showing a Detroit bus wrapped in a promotional ad for Icewear Vezzo’s new album, Live from the 6.

Detroit hip-hop artist Icewear Vezzo is celebrating the release of his anticipated new album Live from the 6 by providing free bus service via DDOT for the entire Six Mile route (East and West McNichols) Friday, Feb. 2 through 6 p.m.

“Six Mile is where he grew up and anything he can do to encourage, motivate, and create ease for his community, he will do it,” says Vezzo’s longtime manager Chanel Domonique. “Providing a ride to school, work, or just an errand for Detroiters made perfect sense.”

Bus riders can show up to their preferred bus stop, board, and ride as they normally do. Rumor has it that Icewear Vezzo himself may make an appearance on a bus.

Fans who already have Vezzo’s new album downloaded can show the driver for free entry or scan the provided barcodes to be granted a free ride. The barcode will also provide links to stream or download the album.

Live From The 6 is out now on Iced Up Records and is Vezzo’s first album since 2022’s Paint the City. It features guest appearances from Grammy-nominated rap star DaBaby, fellow Detroiter Babyface Ray, 2023 XXL Freshman Luh Tyler, and YTB Fatt.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter