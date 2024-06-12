  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements

R&B-centric Riverfront Music Festival returning to Detroit’s Hart Plaza

The two-day event is set to include performances from Queen Naija, Jaquees, Monica, Uncle Luke, and more

By
Jun 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Queen Naija. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Queen Naija.

The Riverfront Music Festival is coming back.

After launching last year, the R&B-centric event is set to return to Hart Plaza this summer on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The lineup announced so far includes Queen Naija, Yung Miami, Jaquees, and Uncle Luke on Saturday, with Monica, K Michelle, Keke Wyatt, and Kelly Price slated for Sunday. Queen Naija represents Detroit, as she hails from the area.

The event, open to people ages 21 and older only, will also feature an indie fashion show and what is being billed as the “Largest R&B Singalong with Mr. Lightshow.” Food trucks and other vendors will be on hand.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $50-$200. More information is available at riverfrontmusicfestival.com.

The then-inaugural festival made a splash last year when Monica jumped down from the stage, allegedly to stop a man from attacking a woman.

At the time, the festival said it was “actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.” However, when Metro Times reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more information, it said no incident report was available.

Let’s just say this year, leave the drama at the door and enjoy Hart Plaza’s newly refurbished fountain, OK?

Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Jacquees is from the Detroit area. He is not — but Queen Naija is.
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Four Tops singer sues Detroit hospital for racial discrimination, mistreatment

By Steve Neavling

Four Tops singer sues Detroit hospital for racial discrimination, mistreatment

Afro Nation Detroit is here to stay

By Layla McMurtrie

Afro Nation Detroit 2023.

Remembering the funky, out-of-this-world life of Detroit’s Amp Fiddler

By Odell Waller

RIP Amp Fiddler, 1958–2023.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe