R&B-centric Riverfront Music Festival returning to Detroit’s Hart Plaza

The Riverfront Music Festival is coming back.

After launching last year, the R&B-centric event is set to return to Hart Plaza this summer on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The lineup announced so far includes Queen Naija, Yung Miami, Jaquees, and Uncle Luke on Saturday, with Monica, K Michelle, Keke Wyatt, and Kelly Price slated for Sunday. Queen Naija represents Detroit, as she hails from the area.

The event, open to people ages 21 and older only, will also feature an indie fashion show and what is being billed as the “Largest R&B Singalong with Mr. Lightshow.” Food trucks and other vendors will be on hand.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $50-$200. More information is available at riverfrontmusicfestival.com.

The then-inaugural festival made a splash last year when Monica jumped down from the stage, allegedly to stop a man from attacking a woman.

At the time, the festival said it was “actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.” However, when Metro Times reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more information, it said no incident report was available.

Let’s just say this year, leave the drama at the door and enjoy Hart Plaza’s newly refurbished fountain, OK?

Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Jacquees is from the Detroit area. He is not — but Queen Naija is.