Four Tops singer sues Detroit hospital for racial discrimination, mistreatment

The lead singer of the Four Tops filed a federal lawsuit against a metro Detroit hospital and two staff members Monday, saying they falsely labeled him as “mentally ill” and restrained him because they didn’t believe he was a member of the Motown group.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges that Alexander Morris was racially discriminated against at Ascension Oakland-Macomb Hospital in April 2023. Morris was rushed to the hospital for difficulty breathing, chest pain and cardiac disease. But after informing a nurse and security guard of his security concerns due to his celebrity status, Morris says the situation took a dramatic turn.

A doctor removed him from oxygen “despite clear symptoms of cardiac distress and significant medical history” and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation because they thought he was delusional, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the staff made no efforts to confirm his identity, and when he requested to show his identification card as proof, the white male security guard told him to “sit his Black ass down.”

Even after his wife arrived and confirmed he was a member of the Four Tops, “he was left in restraints and denied medical treatment,” according to the lawsuit.

“During this time his medical condition continuously declined and he was denied the medical treatment he desperately needed,” the suit states. “During this entire incident Plaintiff was not being treated for his medical emergency, namely a severe heart condition and pneumonia.”

The psychiatric evaluation was only canceled after Morris showed a nurse a video of himself performing at the Grammy Awards, but by then, he had been restrained and deprived of oxygen for 90 minutes, the lawsuit states.

The hospital offered Morris “a $25.00 gift card at Meijers as an apology for the dehumanization and discrimination he faced at the hands of the hospital.”

Morris was humiliated and declined the gift card.



“Plaintiff was denied medical care for his true medical emergency and was misdiagnosed and mistreated due to his race, and/or his true diagnosis was delayed, he was subjected to disparate treatment based upon his race, and his medical condition was worsened and/or exacerbated due to racial discrimination,” the lawsuit states.

Morris joined the Four Tops as the lead singer in 2019. He was chosen by Duke Fakir, the group's remaining original member and co-founder. Before joining the group, Morris had a long career in music production and ministry​.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Ascension Oakland-Macomb Hospital for comment.