Queens of the Stone Age joined by Detroit band the Armed on upcoming tour

Rock band Queens of the Stone Age will be joined by Detroit hardcore band the Armed for its upcoming North American tour, which is set to launch later this summer.

The “The End Is Nero” kicks off at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 3. Electronic rock duo Phantogram will also join the trek.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Formed in Detroit in 2009, the Armed has gained buzz in recent years for its heavy sound and penchant for mystery; it is cagey about who its members are, and has featured actors in promotional photos. Longtime QotSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen contributed guitar to the band’s critically acclaimed 2021 record Ultrapop.

California-based QotSA has another Detroit connection in Dean Fertita, who joined the band as a touring keyboardist and guitarist in 2007 and appeared on its last two albums. Fertita also played in Jack White’s bands the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs, and joined QotSA frontman Josh Homme on Iggy Pop’s 2016 album Post Pop Depression.

QotSA’s In Times New Roman… is due June 16.

You can listen to lead single “Emotion Sickness” below.

