Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family

The long-standing Corktown bar and music venue is expected to be sold by the end of September

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House. - Metro Times archives
Metro Times archives
It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

PJ’s Lager House has announced the details for its third “End of an Era” concert series show before it gets sold to new owners.

The show is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will feature all performers who worked at the long-standing Corktown bar and music venue over the years, or their family, organizers say.

Related
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner (2)

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner: Owner PJ Ryder listed the rock ’n’ roll bar for sale for $2.2 million in 2019

“This one is a little special in that all of the bands are employees with or related to PJ’s Lager House,” the event organizers said in a statement. “PJ’s has presented some amazing bands over the years, and many of them have had members who are part of the PJ’s crew.”

Those include:

Air People: a new band from PJ’s Lager House cook and bartender (and Gardens frontman) Jeffrey Thomas.

Bitch Kraft: a three-piece featuring PJ’s cook Emma Boyhtari on guitar and vocals, sound guy Steve Kowalski on guitar, bass, and vocals; and manager and talent buyer Katelyn Burkart on drums.

Space Stars: a group led by bartender Dan Clark, with our former bartender Craig Brown (Craig Brown Band, Terrible Twos) on guitar and former booker Chris Campbell (Terrible Twos) on bass, with Bobcat (Terrible Twos) on drums.

Curtis Roach: a TikTok-famous rapper whose mom Martha is a PJ’s bartender.

The Reelers: a band that is reuniting after Uncle Kracker poached its bassist and drummer for its first show in five years — and final show ever.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and there’s no cover.

The show joins two previously announced “End of an Era” concert series shows, including a Friday, Aug. 26 show featuring Timmy’s Organism, the Cheetahs, the Chris Casselo Trio, the Firewalkers, and the Vibrations; and a Sunday, Aug. 28 show featuring soul singer Melvin Davis, who is celebrating his 80th birthday, along with the New Orleans-inspired Gabriel Brass Band.

Other “End of an Era” concerts are planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 1, though the lineups have not yet been announced.

Related
It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more: The long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue is being sold to new owners

Last month, owner PJ Ryder announced that he was working toward selling the business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

PJ’s Lager House is located at 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; pjslagerhouse.com.

This post has been updated to make clear there are five concerts planned for the “End of an Era” series.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
Everything we saw at the Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
Everything we saw at the Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park

Photos from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, and Thundercat concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park
All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022

All the people and bands we saw rocking out at Hamtramck Music Fest 2022
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
Everything we saw at the Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo

Trending

The Detroit All-Star Garage Rock Punk Revue IV celebrates the scene’s past, present, and future

By Broccoli

Smitty E. Smitty and the Feztones.

Jack White drummer Daru Jones on hip-hop, rock ’n’ roll, and filling Meg’s shoes

By Lee DeVito

Daru Jones brings a hip-hop flavor to his performances with Jack White.

R&B sensation Summer Walker makes Detroit stop on limited tour

By Lee DeVito

R&B sensation Summer Walker makes Detroit stop on limited tour (2)

Detroit rap crew ShittyBoyz talk about their new album, chemistry, and enjoying success

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rap crew ShittyBoyz talk about their new album, chemistry, and enjoying success

Also in Music

The Detroit All-Star Garage Rock Punk Revue IV celebrates the scene’s past, present, and future

By Broccoli

Smitty E. Smitty and the Feztones.

Jack White drummer Daru Jones on hip-hop, rock ’n’ roll, and filling Meg’s shoes

By Lee DeVito

Daru Jones brings a hip-hop flavor to his performances with Jack White.

R&B sensation Summer Walker makes Detroit stop on limited tour

By Lee DeVito

R&B sensation Summer Walker makes Detroit stop on limited tour (2)

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

By Alex Washington

702 is one of the headlining acts for the 2022 Ribs and R&B Music Festival.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us