Lizzo announces Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Lizzo.

Detroit native Lizzo is coming home.

The singer announced a 2022 tour with Atlanta rapper Latto that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Priority tickets are available to American Express card members and T-Mobile customers.

Lizzo's last stops through Detroit included the Mo Pop festival and the much smaller Saint Andrew's Hall in 2019.

Her latest record, Special, is due July 15.

Lizzo grew up in Detroit until moving to Houston as a child. She previously told Metro Times that she still considers Detroit to be home.

"My mom, my dad, my sister, and my brother, we all moved down to Houston," she said. "But my grandma and my great-grandma and all my aunties and great aunties and cousins, they all still live in Detroit. So when I go home, I go to Detroit. We don't go to Houston because my immediate family doesn't live there anymore. Even though all my friends are in Houston, my family is in Detroit. So, every time I play Detroit, it's always a family reunion."

