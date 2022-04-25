Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Lizzo announces Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 10:50 am

click to enlarge Lizzo. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Lizzo.

Detroit native Lizzo is coming home.

The singer announced a 2022 tour with Atlanta rapper Latto that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Priority tickets are available to American Express card members and T-Mobile customers.

Lizzo's last stops through Detroit included the Mo Pop festival and the much smaller Saint Andrew's Hall in 2019.

Her latest record, Special, is due July 15.

Lizzo grew up in Detroit until moving to Houston as a child. She previously told Metro Times that she still considers Detroit to be home.

"My mom, my dad, my sister, and my brother, we all moved down to Houston," she said. "But my grandma and my great-grandma and all my aunties and great aunties and cousins, they all still live in Detroit. So when I go home, I go to Detroit. We don't go to Houston because my immediate family doesn't live there anymore. Even though all my friends are in Houston, my family is in Detroit. So, every time I play Detroit, it's always a family reunion."

Related
It’s Lizzo’s party and she’ll twerk if she wants to

It’s Lizzo’s party and she’ll twerk if she wants to

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Trending

Injury causes Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to pivot to all-acoustic set at Royal Oak Music Theatre

By Jameson Draper

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

By Lee DeVito

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

Journey’s nonexistent ‘South Detroit’ immortalized by the Library of Congress

By Lee DeVito

Streetlight people: Journey's Neal Schon and Ross Valory, somewhere in the night.

Detroit fan ‘fuming’ after accidentally buying tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band, Red NOT Chili Peppers

By Lee DeVito

The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Also in Music

Alice Cooper, Tosha Owens, Marvin Gaye, Eminem earn Detroit Music Awards

By Randiah Camille Green

Alice Cooper.

Injury causes Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to pivot to all-acoustic set at Royal Oak Music Theatre

By Jameson Draper

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

By Lee DeVito

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

Journey’s nonexistent ‘South Detroit’ immortalized by the Library of Congress

By Lee DeVito

Streetlight people: Journey's Neal Schon and Ross Valory, somewhere in the night.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us