Alice Cooper, Tosha Owens, Marvin Gaye, Eminem earn Detroit Music Awards

click to enlarge yakub88 / Shutterstock.com Alice Cooper.

Outstanding Americana Artist or Group: Jennifer Westwood



Outstanding Americana Recording: Jill Jack, "Bit of a Jesus Girl"



Outstanding Blues Artist or Group: Tosha Owens



Outstanding Blues Recording: Bobby Murray, "Love Letters From Detroit"



Outstanding Classical Composer: Maurice "Pierahnahead" Herd



Outstanding Community Orchestra: Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra



Outstanding Classical Small Ensemble: Motor City Brass Band



Outstanding Classical Recording: The Davis Way, "The Soul Within"



Outstanding Country Artist or Group: Julianne Ankley & the Rogues



Outstanding Country Recording: Lewis Hensley, "Runaway"



Outstanding Electronic Artist or Group: Liz Larin



Outstanding Electronic/Club DJ: Linda Lexy



Outstanding Electronic Recording: Liz Larin, "The Expedition"



Outstanding Anthology/Compilation: Marvin Gaye, "What's Goin' On: Deluxe Edition (Revised)"



Outstanding Family/Children's Music: Detroit Children's Choir



Outstanding Live Performance: Laith Al-Saadi



Outstanding Live Sound Technician: Peter Jay



Outstanding Record Label: Funky D Records



Outstanding Local Venue (2,500 or under): Cadieux Cafe



Outstanding National Major Label Recording: Alice Cooper, "Detroit Stories"



Outstanding National Single: Stevie Wonder, "Finish Line" (with Elton John)



Outstanding National Small/Independent Label Recording: Sponge, "Lavatorium"



Outstanding Record Producer: Josh Ford



Outstanding Recording Studio: Pearl Sound



Outstanding Tribute Band: Major Dudes — A Steely Dan Tribute



Outstanding Video, Limited Budget: Sponge, "Common People"



Outstanding Video, Major Budget: Eminem, "Tone-Deaf)



Outstanding Instrumentalist: Bass: Takashi Iio



Oustanding Instrumentalist, Guitar: Laith Al-Saadi



Outstanding Instrumentalist, Keyboards: Phil Hale



Outstanding Instrumentalist, Percussion: Todd Glass



Outstanding Instrumentalis, Specialty: Larry Labeck (pedal steel)



Outstanding Songwriter: Jill Jack



Outstanding Vocalist: Tosha Owens



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Artist or Group: Righteous Through God



Outstanding Gospel Choir: Detroit Youth Choir



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Recording: Righteous Through God, "The Word"



Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist or Group: Gayelynn McKinney & McKinnfolk



Outstanding Traditional Jazz Artists or Group: Planet D Nonet



Outstanding Jazz Recording: Gayelynn McKinney & McKinnfolk, "Zoot Suit Funk"



Outstanding R&B Artist or Group: Laura Rain and the Caesars



Outstanding R&B Recording: Laura Rain and the Caesars, "I Am"



Outstanding Rap Artist: Leaf Erikson



Outstanding Rap Recording: Leaf Erikson, "Moonlight on Mt. Sinai"



Outstanding Rock/Pop Artist or Group: Kathleen Murray Band



Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artists or Group: Ladyship Warship



Outstanding Heavy/Hard Rock Artists or Group: Dead in 5



Outstanding Rock/Pop Recording: Tosha Owens and Bob Mervak, "Love More, Hate Less"



Outstanding World Artists or Group: Corktown Pope



Outstanding World Recording: Detroit Children's Choir, "Betelehmu"

The 31st Annual Detroit Music Awards was held virtually on Sunday, April 29 celebrating all genres from blues to punk.Our favorite shock rocker Alice Cooper took home the outstanding national major label recording award for his 28th studio album. Meanwhile, Eminem's “Tone-Deaf” won outstanding video with a major budget, and the late Marvin Gaye’swon outstanding anthology/compilation/reissue.But jazzy soul singer Tosha Owens stole the show, winning three awards in different categories, including outstanding blues artist, vocalist, and rock-pop recording for her track “Love More, Hate Less” with Bob Mervak.Metro Detroit musicians, songwriters, managers, promoters, and more voted for the awards, which were presented in 50 categories spanning a wide range of genres. This is the third year the ceremony was held virtually, and it included performances by Greta Van Fleet, Johnny Bee & the Murder Hornets, and a pairing of DJ Stacey “HotWaxx” and Nikki-O, among others.The cast of Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’sgave a special performance along with a 50th-anniversary celebration of Aretha Franklin’salbum by Detroit gospel singers Carl B. Phillips, Kimberly Whitsett, Mary Coston, and Dr. Waverly B. Bubrey & Refuge Cathedral Voices.The 31st Annual Detroit Music Awards will remain available for viewing through May 24 via Mandolin for a $5 fee. Proceeds from the streamcast are being donated to Music Saves UA, a humanitarian aid project for Ukraine.The full list of winners is below: