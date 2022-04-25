Alice Cooper, Tosha Owens, Marvin Gaye, Eminem earn Detroit Music Awards

The 31st Annual Detroit Music Awards was held virtually on Sunday, April 29 celebrating all genres from blues to punk.
Our favorite shock rocker Alice Cooper took home the outstanding national major label recording award for his 28th studio album Detroit Stories. Meanwhile, Eminem's “Tone-Deaf” won outstanding video with a major budget, and the late Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin’ On: Deluxe Edition (Revised) won outstanding anthology/compilation/reissue.
But jazzy soul singer Tosha Owens stole the show, winning three awards in different categories, including outstanding blues artist, vocalist, and rock-pop recording for her track “Love More, Hate Less” with Bob Mervak.
Metro Detroit musicians, songwriters, managers, promoters, and more voted for the awards, which were presented in 50 categories spanning a wide range of genres. This is the third year the ceremony was held virtually, and it included performances by Greta Van Fleet, Johnny Bee & the Murder Hornets, and a pairing of DJ Stacey “HotWaxx” and Nikki-O, among others.
The cast of Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations gave a special performance along with a 50th-anniversary celebration of Aretha Franklin’s Amazing Grace album by Detroit gospel singers Carl B. Phillips, Kimberly Whitsett, Mary Coston, and Dr. Waverly B. Bubrey & Refuge Cathedral Voices.
The 31st Annual Detroit Music Awards will remain available for viewing through May 24 via Mandolin for a $5 fee. Proceeds from the streamcast are being donated to Music Saves UA, a humanitarian aid project for Ukraine.
The full list of winners is below:
- Outstanding Americana Artist or Group: Jennifer Westwood
- Outstanding Americana Recording: Jill Jack, "Bit of a Jesus Girl"
- Outstanding Blues Artist or Group: Tosha Owens
- Outstanding Blues Recording: Bobby Murray, "Love Letters From Detroit"
- Outstanding Classical Composer: Maurice "Pierahnahead" Herd
- Outstanding Community Orchestra: Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra
- Outstanding Classical Small Ensemble: Motor City Brass Band
- Outstanding Classical Recording: The Davis Way, "The Soul Within"
- Outstanding Country Artist or Group: Julianne Ankley & the Rogues
- Outstanding Country Recording: Lewis Hensley, "Runaway"
- Outstanding Electronic Artist or Group: Liz Larin
- Outstanding Electronic/Club DJ: Linda Lexy
- Outstanding Electronic Recording: Liz Larin, "The Expedition"
- Outstanding Anthology/Compilation: Marvin Gaye, "What's Goin' On: Deluxe Edition (Revised)"
- Outstanding Family/Children's Music: Detroit Children's Choir
- Outstanding Live Performance: Laith Al-Saadi
- Outstanding Live Sound Technician: Peter Jay
- Outstanding Record Label: Funky D Records
- Outstanding Local Venue (2,500 or under): Cadieux Cafe
- Outstanding National Major Label Recording: Alice Cooper, "Detroit Stories"
- Outstanding National Single: Stevie Wonder, "Finish Line" (with Elton John)
- Outstanding National Small/Independent Label Recording: Sponge, "Lavatorium"
- Outstanding Record Producer: Josh Ford
- Outstanding Recording Studio: Pearl Sound
- Outstanding Tribute Band: Major Dudes — A Steely Dan Tribute
- Outstanding Video, Limited Budget: Sponge, "Common People"
- Outstanding Video, Major Budget: Eminem, "Tone-Deaf)
- Outstanding Instrumentalist: Bass: Takashi Iio
- Oustanding Instrumentalist, Guitar: Laith Al-Saadi
- Outstanding Instrumentalist, Keyboards: Phil Hale
- Outstanding Instrumentalist, Percussion: Todd Glass
- Outstanding Instrumentalis, Specialty: Larry Labeck (pedal steel)
- Outstanding Songwriter: Jill Jack
- Outstanding Vocalist: Tosha Owens
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Artist or Group: Righteous Through God
- Outstanding Gospel Choir: Detroit Youth Choir
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Recording: Righteous Through God, "The Word"
- Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist or Group: Gayelynn McKinney & McKinnfolk
- Outstanding Traditional Jazz Artists or Group: Planet D Nonet
- Outstanding Jazz Recording: Gayelynn McKinney & McKinnfolk, "Zoot Suit Funk"
- Outstanding R&B Artist or Group: Laura Rain and the Caesars
- Outstanding R&B Recording: Laura Rain and the Caesars, "I Am"
- Outstanding Rap Artist: Leaf Erikson
- Outstanding Rap Recording: Leaf Erikson, "Moonlight on Mt. Sinai"
- Outstanding Rock/Pop Artist or Group: Kathleen Murray Band
- Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artists or Group: Ladyship Warship
- Outstanding Heavy/Hard Rock Artists or Group: Dead in 5
- Outstanding Rock/Pop Recording: Tosha Owens and Bob Mervak, "Love More, Hate Less"
- Outstanding World Artists or Group: Corktown Pope
- Outstanding World Recording: Detroit Children's Choir, "Betelehmu"