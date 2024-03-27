  1. Music
Jhene Aiko is opening her tour in Detroit on Juneteenth

The show is set for Wednesday, June 19 at Little Caesars Arena

By
Mar 27, 2024 at 10:02 am
Jhene Aiko will be in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on June 19.
R&B singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko just announced “The Magic Hour Tour,” her first headlining tour in five years, and she’s kicking it off on the right foot with an opening stop in Detroit.

The show on Wednesday, June 19 is set for Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m.

Joining Aiko on the journey are R&B and rap queens Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Lede, although it’s yet to be revealed which openers will accompany her at which city or if they will all be performing throughout the entire tour.

In a series of Instagram posts announcing the tour, Aiko also revealed a snippet of a new song that fans hope to soon hear in full. Her most recent release was the single “Sun/Son,” on January 5. The soothing, heartfelt track honors the child she welcomed in late 2022 alongside Detroit-born rapper Big Sean.

Aside from a project of R&B sleep music for babies, Aiko hasn’t released a full-length album since Chilombo in 2020, so hopefully the tour and the new tracks mean a new LP is coming soon.

The six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was last in Detroit to perform at the Mo Pop Festival in the summer of 2022, and Detroit fans have missed her ever since. So, what better way for Aiko and Detroiters to celebrate Juneteenth than with some great music in a great city?

“The Magic Hour Tour” will span North America, with 26 stops in the U.S. and one in Toronto, ending in Columbus, Ohio on Aug. 22.

Presale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m., while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

