Kash Doll, Rema, and PartyNextDoor among Afro Nation Detroit headliners

Organizers teased the initial lineup with tickets going on sale in April

Mar 27, 2024 at 10:00 am
The crowd at Afro Nation Detroit 2023.
The crowd at Afro Nation Detroit 2023. Kahn Santori Davison
Afro Nation Detroit is coming in hot for 2024. The festival, set for August 17-18, dropped its initial lineup Wednesday and it’s already filled with bangers.

Nigeria’s “golden child” Rema is among the first round of headliners along with Toronto R&B singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor. The “princess of Amapiano” Uncle Waffles and Scorpion Kings are both making their U.S. debut at the festival. Detroit’s own Kash Doll is also on the bill along with South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela.

Other performers announced so far include Adekunle Gold, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, King Promise, Ruger, Musa Keys, DBN Gogo, Kelvin Momo, TxC, 2woBunnies, and DJ Moma.

The international African diaspora music festival featuring Afrobeats, Amapiano, rap, R&B, and more made its Detroit debut in 2023. The festival takes place at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, the former location of the Brewster-Douglass Projects where Motown legends like Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson once lived.

Tickets for Afro Nation Detroit 2024 go on sale on Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. via detroit.afronation.com. Those who signed up for pre-sale access will be able to buy tickets starting at 9 a.m. on April 3, an hour before sales open to everyone else.

Everything we saw at Afro Nation festival in Detroit

Saturday, Aug. 19.
Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19. Saturday, Aug. 19.
