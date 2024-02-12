International and local DJs to spin at Arabic dance music party Laylit

The event blends traditional sounds of shaabi, dabke, and mahraganat with Arabic pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge A scene from a Laylit party. - Instagram, @laylitparty
Instagram, @laylitparty
A scene from a Laylit party.

Laylit, a collective that celebrates music from the Arab region and its diaspora, will be hosting a party in Detroit at Spot Lite this weekend. The night’s lineup of DJs will include Tammy Lakkis, a rising voice in Detroit’s electronic music scene, alongside fellow Detroiter aa3ع, plus MNSA from Montreal, and Laylit founder Saphe from New York City. Over the last five years, Laylit’s dance parties, which have been mainly held in NYC and Montreal, have become highly anticipated events offering a unique experience to North American nightlife. Each Laylit party gives DJs the freedom to uniquely showcase the musical diversity in the Arab region, blending traditional sounds of shaabi, dabke, and mahraganat with Arabic pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. The collective hopes to create unity through these events by valuing inclusivity across cultures, languages, and identities. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online before the event at Resident Advisor.

Event Details
Laylit

Sat., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.

Spot Lite 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Detroit

$25

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

