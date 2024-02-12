International and local DJs to spin at Arabic dance music party Laylit

Laylit, a collective that celebrates music from the Arab region and its diaspora, will be hosting a party in Detroit at Spot Lite this weekend. The night’s lineup of DJs will include Tammy Lakkis, a rising voice in Detroit’s electronic music scene, alongside fellow Detroiter aa3ع, plus MNSA from Montreal, and Laylit founder Saphe from New York City. Over the last five years, Laylit’s dance parties, which have been mainly held in NYC and Montreal, have become highly anticipated events offering a unique experience to North American nightlife. Each Laylit party gives DJs the freedom to uniquely showcase the musical diversity in the Arab region, blending traditional sounds of shaabi, dabke, and mahraganat with Arabic pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. The collective hopes to create unity through these events by valuing inclusivity across cultures, languages, and identities. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online before the event at Resident Advisor.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter