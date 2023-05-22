Ice Cube announces Detroit gig at Little Caesars Arena

DJ Quik, Suga Free, Twista and Millyz are also on the bill

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge The last time Ice Cube performed in Detroit was 2018. - Jamie Lamor Thompson/ Shutterstock
Jamie Lamor Thompson/ Shutterstock
The last time Ice Cube performed in Detroit was 2018.

Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank god that Ice Cube decided to come to Detroit this summer.

On August 12, the legendary rapper-turned-actor and filmmaker will perform at Little Caesars Arena.

Ice Cube will be joined by special guests DJ Quik, Suga Free, Twista, and Millyz.

The last time Ice Cube performed in Detroit was in 2018 at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

