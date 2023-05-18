Detroit’s Concert of Colors launches 2023 event with focus on Latino music

Courtesy photo Las Cafeteras.

Organizers have shared new information about the 31st annual Concert of Colors, which will have a special focus this year on Latino music and culture.

Naturally, part one of the festival will kick off with a free event in Detroit’s Mexicantown on Saturday, June 3, ahead of the remainder of the event, scheduled for July 19-23.

“It is a natural fit to align with The Concert of Colors’ mission to celebrate diversity and bridge cultural differences through music,” Mexicantown Community Development Corporation executive director Raymond Lozano said in a statement. “We welcome everyone to this wonderful, colorful event of music and dance.”

The June event will feature a performance by Los Angeles-based Chicano band Las Cafeteras, known for mixing spoken word and folk music with traditional Son jarocho and zapateado dancing. It will also feature performances by Ballet Folklórico Raíces Mexicanas, Violines Cromáticos, DJ Cisco, Gabriel Duran, and Camilla Cantu, among others. It’s scheduled from 2-9 p.m. at Mexicantown plaza at 21st and Bagley streets.

The rest of the family-friendly fest will take place in July at the Detroit Institute of Arts, with more details to be announced including a full musical lineup.

The Concert of Colors launched in 1993 at a time when racial tensions were particularly fraught, with the goal of uniting metro Detroit’s diverse communities through music. It is one of the few local festivals that remains free to attend.

