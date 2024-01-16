Get ready Rhythm Nation, Janet Jackson is coming to Detroit in July

Janet, Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty, is continuing her “Together Again” tour in 2024 with 35 more shows

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Janet Jackson. - Preston Meneses
Preston Meneses
Janet Jackson.

Five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour back for another go this year.

Jackson will stop in the Detroit area on Tuesday, July 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre with Nelly as a special guest.

The Together Again tour launched in 2023 with 36 sold-out shows, and Live Nation announced the 2024 trek with 35 additional gigs on Tuesday. It kicks off on June 4th in Palm Desert California, making stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 30.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages with a meet and greet, photo opportunity, pre-show VIP lounge access, and collectible VIP tickets will also be available via VIPnation.com

Jackson’s 2023 run received rave reviews with Okayplayer writing “Janet has still got it, serving as our beloved sex symbol, superstar, and Queen of Pop that no one has come close to emulating.”

The 2024 Together Again tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary as an entertainer. It also marks several milestones for three of her most popular albums — 25 years of The Velvet Rope, 30 years of Janet., and 35 years of Rhythm Nation.

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
