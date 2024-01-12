Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside added to 42 Dugg’s Detroit show

A flier bills the event as ‘Team Eastside vs. Doughboyz Cashout,’ playing up the city’s famous east-west rivalry

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 3:39 pm

Detroit rap group Doughboyz Cashout says it's working on new music.
Kahn Santori Davison
Detroit rap group Doughboyz Cashout says it’s working on new music.

Here’s one for Detroit hip-hop heads: Motor City rap groups Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside are set to reunite onstage for local rapper 42 Dugg’s big “welcome home concert” at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Jan. 19.

“😳😳😳😳😳😳 I told you this will be the turntest shit Detroit ever Seen,” 42 Dugg wrote on Instagram. “TeamEastside x Doughboyz cashout, the only people who lose is the mufuckas that miss this show !!!!!!!!!”

A flier for the announcement bills the event as “Team Eastside vs. Doughboyz Cashout,” playing up the city’s famous east-west rivalry as well as a previous beef between the groups. But we’re told it’s all in good fun and that it has been long in the works.

“It just showed the maturity of Doughboyz Cashout as well as Team Eastside as a whole to put aside our differences to look at the bigger picture as far as blossoming and making money,” Doughboyz Cashout’s Clay told Metro Times contributor Kahn Santori Davison in a 2022 cover story. Doughboyz Cashout also told our resident rap correspondent that new music is also on the way, though that hasn’t yet come to fruition. We’re hoping this high-profile activity is a sign of things to come.

Both groups rose to prominence in the the 2010s, boosted by the viral website WorldStarHipHop. 42 Dugg, 28, is a newer addition to the city’s rap scene and is shaping up to have a huge year. He announced the Little Caesars Arena show shortly after being released from prison in October on charges stemming from illegal gun possession, but says he’s turned over a new leaf.

In this week’s cover story, Dugg told Metro Times that he is changing his life for his two toddlers. “[Fatherhood] made me be more responsible,” he says. “You wanna make sure everything is alright for your kids, you’re really working for them.”

Tickets for the Little Caesars Arena concert start at $59.99.

Event Details
42 Dugg - Welcome Home Party

42 Dugg - Welcome Home Party

Fri., Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$59.99-$179

