Ford House announces diverse lineup for 2024 Outdoor Summer Concert Series

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House has just announced its 2024 Outdoor Summer Concert Series lineup. The four performances at the historic landmark and nonprofit in Grosse Pointe Shores feature groups of various genres including Gabriel Brass Band, Killer Flamingos, Dave Hamilton Band, and the Michigan Philharmonic.

The events reflect the spirit of hospitality and support for the arts previously embodied by Eleanor and Edsel Ford and promise to offer something for everyone, Ford House president and CEO Mark J. Heppner said in a press release.

“Whether you’re a fan of brass, prefer a throwback to the neon-infused 1980s, want to dance the night away to your favorite Motown hits, or relish in the symphonic delight of the acclaimed Michigan Philharmonic, each performance promises to be an extraordinary and unforgettable experience,” Heppner says. “We invite music lovers of all ages to join us for these special evenings under the stars at Ford House.”

The series will take place at The Terrace at the Ford House, kicking off on Friday, June 28 with Detroit-based Gabriel Brass Band, known for its infectious New Orleans-style energy and mesh of up-tempo traditional jazz with funk and hip-hop.

On Friday, July 19, Detroit's party pop-rock band Killer Flamingos will hit the stage. Then on Aug. 9, the Dave Hamilton Band will perform the sounds of Motown, promising to capture Detroit’s musical heritage.

Wrapping up the summer concert series with a grand finale on Friday, Aug. 23, the Michigan Philharmonic will take the stage for “Car-Tunes!” led by conductor Nan Washburn. The show will highlight car-inspired music from hit movies, television series, and other pop culture icons like Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Disney’s Cars, Back to the Future, and more.

Package tickets to all four outdoor summer concerts at Ford House will be available for purchase by members, or “Friends of Ford House,” from Tuesday, April 16 through Monday, May 13. Package tickets are $145 per individual for VIP seating and $75 per individual for general seating. Friends of Ford House can purchase tickets for individual concerts starting on Tuesday, May 14.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the public on May 28. Friends of Ford House receive a discounted ticket rate of $40 per individual for VIP seating and $20 per individual for general seating. Public tickets are $50 per individual for VIP seating and $25 per individual for general seating.

Once on sale, tickets may be purchased at fordhouse.org/concerts. More information is available at fordhouse.org.