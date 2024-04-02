  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements

Ford House announces diverse lineup for 2024 Outdoor Summer Concert Series

The four performances include Gabriel Brass Band, Killer Flamingos, Dave Hamilton Band, and the Michigan Philharmonic

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 2:52 pm
The concert series will have four dates in summer 2024.
The concert series will have four dates in summer 2024. Courtesy of Ford House
Share on Nextdoor

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House has just announced its 2024 Outdoor Summer Concert Series lineup. The four performances at the historic landmark and nonprofit in Grosse Pointe Shores feature groups of various genres including Gabriel Brass Band, Killer Flamingos, Dave Hamilton Band, and the Michigan Philharmonic.

The events reflect the spirit of hospitality and support for the arts previously embodied by Eleanor and Edsel Ford and promise to offer something for everyone, Ford House president and CEO Mark J. Heppner said in a press release.

“Whether you’re a fan of brass, prefer a throwback to the neon-infused 1980s, want to dance the night away to your favorite Motown hits, or relish in the symphonic delight of the acclaimed Michigan Philharmonic, each performance promises to be an extraordinary and unforgettable experience,” Heppner says. “We invite music lovers of all ages to join us for these special evenings under the stars at Ford House.”

The series will take place at The Terrace at the Ford House, kicking off on Friday, June 28 with Detroit-based Gabriel Brass Band, known for its infectious New Orleans-style energy and mesh of up-tempo traditional jazz with funk and hip-hop.

On Friday, July 19, Detroit's party pop-rock band Killer Flamingos will hit the stage. Then on Aug. 9, the Dave Hamilton Band will perform the sounds of Motown, promising to capture Detroit’s musical heritage.

Wrapping up the summer concert series with a grand finale on Friday, Aug. 23, the Michigan Philharmonic will take the stage for “Car-Tunes!” led by conductor Nan Washburn. The show will highlight car-inspired music from hit movies, television series, and other pop culture icons like Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Disney’s Cars, Back to the Future, and more.

Package tickets to all four outdoor summer concerts at Ford House will be available for purchase by members, or “Friends of Ford House,” from Tuesday, April 16 through Monday, May 13. Package tickets are $145 per individual for VIP seating and $75 per individual for general seating. Friends of Ford House can purchase tickets for individual concerts starting on Tuesday, May 14.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the public on May 28. Friends of Ford House receive a discounted ticket rate of $40 per individual for VIP seating and $20 per individual for general seating. Public tickets are $50 per individual for VIP seating and $25 per individual for general seating.

Once on sale, tickets may be purchased at fordhouse.org/concerts. More information is available at fordhouse.org.

Location Details

Edsel & Eleanor Ford House

1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Detroit

(313) 884-4222

Slideshow

The most interesting architecture in Detroit

Fisher Building3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; fisherbuilding.cityDesigned by Albert Kahn in the late 1920s, the Fisher Building stands tall in Detroit's skyline, boasting unique Art Deco intricacies inside and out. The building was originally supposed to include three skyscrapers, but the Great Depression limited the project to one. Its website calls it “a beacon for Detroit,” and “a symbol of a proud past and promising future,” for the city. The building’s interior features the iconic Fisher Theatre, an arcade, a coffee shop, a full-service salon, clothing boutiques, office space, and more.
Fisher Building Fisher Building Fisher Building Fisher Building Guardian Building500 Griswold St., Detroit; guardianbuilding.comThis skyscraper in downtown Detroit’s financial district was built in 1928, and designed by Wirt C. Rowland. Its Art Deco design features colorful tilework, ceiling murals, and intricate details. The building, originally called the Union Trust Building, now offers modern office space for lease. Guardian Building
Click to View 80 slides
laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

‘Professional Love’ showcases Detroit jazz artists during a past era of creative camaraderie

By Layla McMurtrie

Evan Haywood's newly released "Professional Love" album features numerous Detroit jazz musicians.

Kash Doll, Rema, and PartyNextDoor among Afro Nation Detroit headliners

By Randiah Camille Green

The crowd at Afro Nation Detroit 2023.

Jhene Aiko is opening her tour in Detroit on Juneteenth

By Layla McMurtrie

Jhene Aiko will be in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on June 19.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe