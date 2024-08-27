Erykah Badu, Moodymann to DJ at Detroit’s Dilla Fest 2024

Acclaimed artist Erykah Badu will help celebrate the legacy of the late Detroit producer J Dilla at this year’s Dilla Fest.

The singer and songwriter will perform as her alter ego DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown at the event, which is set to start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Russell Industrial Center.

Detroit’s Moodymann, Dez Andrés, and DJ Killa $quid will round out the bill.

Badu, of Texas, collaborated with Dilla as members of a hip-hop collective known as the Soulquarians, whose ranks also included D’Angelo, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Common, and Q-Tip, among others. Her 2000 hit “Didn’t Cha Know” was produced by Dilla and released on Motown Records as part of her record Mama’s Gun.

Born James Dewitt Yancey and a son of Detroit’s Conant Gardens neighborhood, Dilla became a sought-after hip-hop producer in the late ’90s and early 2000s thanks to his signature woozy, soulful style. He died in 2006 at age 32 following complications from a rare blood disease.

Badu shouted out Dilla on her track “The Healer” from her 2008 album New Amerykah, Pt. 1: 4th World War. Badu has also said that the track “Telephone” from the same album was inspired by his death.

Last year, Badu spoke about her connection with Dilla and his generous, understated spirit.

“He was brilliant and he was generous,” Badu said in an Instagram video. “And he was merciful. Like, he let a lot of people get away with like, biting his shit. And he was generous because he taught a lot of people how to produce. Great guy, he was just so shy. This is the most important thing, he was sick, but nobody knew. That speaks volumes.”

Tickets to Dilla Fest 2024 are available starting at noon on Thursday from Mean Red Productions. The event is also set to include vendors, food, and more. Ticket prices have not been announced, and the event is open to people ages 18 and older only.