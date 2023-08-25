DSO to perform four free community concerts in Detroit, Farmington Hills, and St. Clair Shores

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DSO The four concerts are free to attend, but advance tickets are required.

Not all of us can afford an expensive night out, but that doesn't mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy classical music.

So the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is bringing it into our neighborhoods with a series of free concerts presented by the DTE Energy Foundation.

To kick off its 2023-2024 season, the DSO will perform two free shows in Detroit and one each in Farmington Hills and St. Claire Shores from Sept. 22-24.

All the shows will include works by Duke Ellington, John Williams, Ary Barroso, Claude Debussy, Li Huanzhi, Gioachino Rossini, Antonín Dvořák, Johann Strauss Sr., and Leonard Bernstein, conducted by DSO Assistant Conductor Na’Zir McFadden.

A morning and evening performance will be conducted at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple on Friday, Sept. 22. At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, the concert will move to The Hawk Farmington Hills Community Center, and the St. Clair Shores show is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Lakeview High School.

The rest of the DSO’s season includes an opening night black-tie gala (its first since 2003) on Saturday, Sept. 30 with Yo-Yo Ma, Ghostbusters in Concert (Sept. 20-21), The Music of Pink Floyd (April 20), and ​​Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & The Philly Sound (Oct. 6-7), among others.

While all four community concerts are free, advance tickets are required and can be reserved via dso.org. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

See the full schedule below.

Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:45 a.m.

Greater Grace Temple

23500 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit



Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Greater Grace Temple

23500 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit



Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center

29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills



Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.

Lakeview High School

21100 E. Eleven Mile Rd., St Clair Shores

