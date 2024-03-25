District 142 celebrates first year, announces Eva Under Fire concert

Detroit rock band Eva Under Fire is heading back to District 142, a new music venue in Wyandotte.

The band will join forces with fellow Detroit rock band Boys of Fall for the Sept. 13 gig. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at district142live.com, with a presale available to the venue’s D142 Club members at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Last April, Eva Under Fire and fellow local act Kaleido performed the first sold-out show at the venue, which celebrated its first anniversary on March 10. Co-owner Julie Law says it’s been a wild ride so far.

“We’ve had 126 shows our first year, which is pretty amazing,” Law says.

She adds, “The community’s really embraced us and honestly, this is their venue.”

Metro Times readers voted District 142 as the Best New Music Venue in our 2023 poll.

“When we first opened our doors, we promised to be [a venue for] rock and country,” Law says. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job with that.” Michigan’s Uncle Kracker performed at a private launch party for the venue, and rising country acts like the Red Clay Strays and TikTok star Cooper Alan have also performed sold-out shows there, among many others.

However, Law says it took some time for the venue to get on the radar of the country music industry.

“If you notice, right out of the gate, we didn’t have any country,” she says. “It’s extremely hard to get, and that’s where it’s very important that you build relationships. It’s something that you have to fight for.”

She adds, “The country scene, I personally love it myself. So it’s easier for me, because I just love the scene … It’s just very competitive, and you kind of have to have your ear to the ground, and know what’s hot.”

Law says District 142 has also found success by hosting tribute acts, or cover bands. Yachtley Crew, a “yacht rock” cover band that plays soft rock hits from the 1970s and ’80s, has been a big hit.

The venue has also dipped into other genres like pop, and some of its fastest-selling shows were Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block and Ryan Cabrera hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC. It has also hosted stand-up comedy with acts like Tom Green and Bobcat Goldthwait.

Law says the venue always tries to add local artists to bills if space allows.

“If you’re a music venue, you have to give your local community those opportunities,” she says. “Every show that we do, we try to add local openers.... Our goal is to continue to find more opportunities and to get more of the local bands on our stage.”

District 142 will continue to branch out into other genres, Law says.

“I can produce what I love,” she says. “I love rock, I love country. We think we’ve pretty much dialed down that end, and now we’re going to start expanding to different genres and music types, and then see if our consumer likes that.”

She adds, “At the end of the day, the consumer is going to decide.”

The venue is also available for venue rentals, weddings, and corporate parties.

“We’re just happy that everybody’s supported us and can’t believe it’s one year and we’re off and running,” Law says.